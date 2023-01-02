Read full article on original website
5 Retail Trends to Watch in 2023
2023 is poised to start with a bang. The consumer is resilient. Travel is booming. Supply chains are improving. Shipping costs are moderating. The pandemic is easing. China is opening. E-commerce marketplaces are accelerating. New online and in-store experiences are once again in focus. CES is fully back. NRF is fully back. Major retail events are overflowing (e.g., ShopTalk, GroceryShop). Cyber Five (Thanksgiving–Cyber Monday weekend) is up YoY. And in a recent study conducted with EnsembleIQ in partnership with AWS, 87% of retail tech leaders shared that they expect to maintain or increase tech budget spend in 2023.
4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023
Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Alleged Former FedEx Employees Warn Customers
Photo byBy Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA - FedEx Truck Downtown Miami, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
The wild success of Walmart's generic cream cheese perfectly encapsulates the problems with the American economy right now
Walmart Great Value Cream Cheese was one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022 according to Morning Consult.
Retailers’ Employment Troubles Will Only Grow In 2023
A year ago, the retailers had one overwhelming employment problem: they couldn’t find enough people to work in their stores. Employees were leaving retail employers in droves and not enough people were queuing up to fill the vacancies. Retail job openings were up nearly 40% in December 2021 over...
TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order
The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
Walmart to Offer Drone Delivery in 6 States
Walmart has expanded its partnership with DroneUp. By the end of the year, the retailer says it will offer drone delivery to customers in select markets in six states. More than 10,000 items — including fragile items like eggs — are available for drone delivery. Walmart will by...
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited. Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle...
Walmart System Error Double Charged Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Walmart shoppers are flocking to stores for cheap groceries, while website visits languish — proving how vital its stores are in a tough economy
Despite a big push, Walmart isn't seeing the e-commerce growth rates it enjoyed in 2020. But some experts think online shopping will continue to grow.
Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores
self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
See the brands poised to crush their rivals in 2023, including Wawa, Five Below, and Whataburger
Brands like Wawa and Whataburger are uncovering expansion potential in underserved markets and doubling down on value in 2023, according to Placer.ai.
3 American Airlines pilots say new cockpit procedures have been imposed too quickly and amount to 'anarchy' that puts safety at risk
The pilots told Insider they have not been given enough time to become familiar with the changes to cockpit procedures that took effect on Tuesday.
Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True
The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
DoorDash has officially rolled out a new feature for picking up packages for a $5 fee
DoorDash officially launched "Package Pickup, which returns packages on behalf of customers to local UPS, FedEx or USPS locations for a $5 fee.
Omnicom Media Group and Albertsons partner on targeting and measuring CTV using The Trade Desk inventory
As if to prove commerce media will play a more central role than ever before in the media investment strategies of marketers, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will announce at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas an exclusive partnership it struck with Albertsons Media Collective, Digiday has learned. The partnership...
