5 Retail Trends to Watch in 2023

2023 is poised to start with a bang. The consumer is resilient. Travel is booming. Supply chains are improving. Shipping costs are moderating. The pandemic is easing. China is opening. E-commerce marketplaces are accelerating. New online and in-store experiences are once again in focus. CES is fully back. NRF is fully back. Major retail events are overflowing (e.g., ShopTalk, GroceryShop). Cyber Five (Thanksgiving–Cyber Monday weekend) is up YoY. And in a recent study conducted with EnsembleIQ in partnership with AWS, 87% of retail tech leaders shared that they expect to maintain or increase tech budget spend in 2023.
foodlogistics.com

4 Agro-Informatics Trends Transforming the Food Industry in 2023

Driving the food industry forward from the ground up, the agricultural industry looks much different today than it did hundreds of years ago. Mechanization changed agriculture’s reliance on human labor and horsepower. The Green Revolution harnessed selective breeding, allowing more grain to be produced per acre, helping to feed the growing population and enabling food producers to create new products. Over the past few years, this change has continued, with an increasing focus on sustainability worldwide, driven by consumer demands and changing production policies to support this. A large part of this is driven in the agricultural industry, where sustainability improvements are fed throughout the production chain.
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former FedEx Employees Warn Customers

Photo byBy Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA - FedEx Truck Downtown Miami, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots

While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
FORT WORTH, TX
furninfo.com

Retailers’ Employment Troubles Will Only Grow In 2023

A year ago, the retailers had one overwhelming employment problem: they couldn’t find enough people to work in their stores. Employees were leaving retail employers in droves and not enough people were queuing up to fill the vacancies. Retail job openings were up nearly 40% in December 2021 over...
Distractify

TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order

The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
retailleader.com

Walmart to Offer Drone Delivery in 6 States

Walmart has expanded its partnership with DroneUp. By the end of the year, the retailer says it will offer drone delivery to customers in select markets in six states. More than 10,000 items — including fragile items like eggs — are available for drone delivery. Walmart will by...
VIRGINIA STATE
C. Heslop

Walmart System Error Double Charged Customers

Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
R.A. Heim

Many customers hesitant to use self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
TheStreet

Amazon Finally Makes Its Drone-Delivery Dream Come True

The legendary film producer Samuel Goldwyn, fed up with political themes in movies, once declared that "if you want to send a message, call Western Union." Okay, but these days if you want to receive a package, you may want to look up. Drone-delivery services are expanding. Companies have taken...
ARIZONA STATE

