Powder Springs, GA

Johnathan Crego

What was your most interesting job before going into real estate?. I was a Dekalb County police officer for 7 years. Work out, cook (I love trying to perfect lobster rolls, pasta dishes and smoking meat!), be with my family and friends, clean (I know, I am weird, but this helps calm me), listen to podcasts or house music.
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding

FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
atlantafi.com

Best Restaurants In Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is full of some great places to eat as well as cool bars to get your drink on. Take a look at the list of downtown Atlanta restaurants we have here and see if there’s something that whets your appetite. Here Are The Best Restaurants In Downtown...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘He laid his life on the line:’ Teen saved friend who fell in icy lake before drowning, family says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members say a Cobb County teenager who died after falling through a frozen lake was trying to save a friend’s life. The incident happened last week on Ellison Lake in Kennesaw. Police said a group of teenagers were playing on the ice when two of them went through. Rescuers were able to pull one teenager out of the water, but it took more than an hour to recover the other teen.
