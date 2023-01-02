ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘Grinding of the Greens’: Here’s how Grand Strand residents can recycle real Christmas trees

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the sun rises on 2023, the sun is setting on the holiday season and many people are taking down Christmas decorations and starting the new year fresh.

Real Christmas trees are recyclable and should be disposed of properly. That’s where the city of Myrtle Beach and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority can help.

For more than 20 years, ‘Grinding of the Greens’ has been giving Grand Strand residents an easy way to recycle their Christmas trees and give back to the community. All you have to do is leave your tree on the curb outside your home and a crew will pick it up.

“Crews will take it to the transfer station and eventually we’ll have a huge pile of Christmas trees, and they’ll turn that into mulch,” city spokesperson Meredith Denari said.

Before leaving trees out on the curb, there are some things that need to be checked.

“No fake Christmas trees, real ones only,” Denari said.  “All you have to do is make sure that all the lights are off, the ornaments and decorations are off. Make sure that the tree stand is off.”

The city does not accept real wreaths.

She said the city will end up with a massive pile of Christmas trees, and when the pickup time ends, they will be ground up into mulch that is usually available in February.

Victoria Johnson, the recycling coordinator at Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said the mulch goes fast every year.

“It smells amazing,” Johnson said. “I always like to be out there when they do it because it smells good.”

The Christmas tree mulch, which will be available to be picked up at the Jake Abraham Transfer Station on Mr. Joe White extension, is free to the public.

“Just bring your own truck, your own way to bring the mulch home with you, and you can take as much as you want,” Denari said.

Denari said it is an easy way to get rid of your tree and stay out of contributing to the waste stream.

“This is just a great and easy way for our residents to get rid of their Christmas tree also in an environmentally friendly way.”

The city will be picking up trees through Jan. 29. Anyone living in Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Conway, Loris and Surfside Beach can participate.

