First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: Here's what you can expect
(CBSDFW.COM) — Welcome to 2023! It has been a warm and beautiful start to the New Year, but things are about to change tomorrow. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday beginning at 11 a.m. due to the threat of severe storms. Gulf moisture is being drawn north on breezy southerly winds and this will continue tomorrow as well, providing ample moisture for showers and storms Monday, especially east of I-35. We begin our day with overcast skies, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Areas west of I-35 will mainly remain dry with cloudy skies.Coverage of rain and storms will likely...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022
TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again – though, a few clouds may sneak past at times. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but the wind turns more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
Today's Forecast: Cloudy and warm with possible fog and drizzle
Cloud cover developed overnight, bringing mostly cloudy skies for today. Fog and drizzle are likely to develop throughout the morning with snow quickly melting.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
WJCL
Highs in the 70s continue into the weekend, plus a look at rain for New Year's Eve
Patchy fog will develop overnight into early Friday morning as lows drop to the 50s. Partly sunny skies will stay through Friday afternoon, but it will be another warm one. Highs return to the 70s. The 70s continue into the weekend even with a cold front arriving. Rain chances increase...
northernnewsnow.com
Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible
TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
