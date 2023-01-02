ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow: Here's what you can expect

(CBSDFW.COM) — Welcome to 2023! It has been a warm and beautiful start to the New Year, but things are about to change tomorrow. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday beginning at 11 a.m. due to the threat of severe storms. Gulf moisture is being drawn north on breezy southerly winds and this will continue tomorrow as well, providing ample moisture for showers and storms Monday, especially east of I-35. We begin our day with overcast skies, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Areas west of I-35 will mainly remain dry with cloudy skies.Coverage of rain and storms will likely...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022

TUESDAY: Sunshine turns dominant again – though, a few clouds may sneak past at times. We’ll still manage 40s to lower 50s - leaving behind the 20s. Skies remain clear overnight, but the wind turns more southerly, this will help to buoy temperatures a bit, in the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Wednesday morning.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Light snow to north Tuesday, some freezing rain possible

TODAY: High pressure will briefly bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of our Monday. Highs reach the single digits to low teens above zero with lows in the single digits above and below zero and increasing clouds overnight. TUESDAY: A small wave of low pressure will...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy