CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
Here's exactly what needs to happen for the stock market to soar in 2023, according to Ned Davis Research
The stock market sell-off in 2022 spilled over into the first trading day of 2023, giving little hope to investors that the decline is over. But stocks could soar this year if the US economy manages to avoid a recession, according to Ned Davis Research. "Fed stays on hold as...
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
Business Insider
Brace for stock market frustration in 2023 – but there won't be a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but that investors can still "pick their spots". Doll...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022
The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
JP Morgan’s chief U.S. economist warns of job losses and higher unemployment ahead: ‘We are expecting the economy to slip into a recession’
Hopes for a Fed pivot are premature, as Jay Powell has not succeeded yet in anchoring inflation expectations.
BofA Securities Out With 9 Sizzling ‘Strong Buy’ Trading Ideas for Q1 2023
Here is a look at BofA Securities' top trading ideas for the first quarter of 2023, including Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble. These nine stocks look like outstanding picks for growth investors that could deliver in the short term.
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
'Everything is going down': A hedge fund manager who returned 163% in 2022 says stock-market pain is only beginning
Veteran trader Neal Berger is betting that global assets are going to feel more pain, after scoring a massive gain last year when stocks had their worst performance since 2008. According to a Bloomberg report, he ran Eagle's View Capital Management as a fund of funds for 16 years before...
Stocks posted their worst year since 2008, but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession and will rebound 15% this year, Oppenheimer says
The S&P 500 just posted its worst loss since 2008 - but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession, according to Oppenheimer.
3 Ways You're (Probably) Getting the Stock Market Wrong
Most stock market coverage focuses on what's happening in the moment. Why did shares in this company go up (or down) by a few percentage points? What will some piece of news mean for this company or that company?. A lot of people make money trading based on technical reasons...
Investing Mistakes During a Recession
As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
Online holiday spending reaches record $211B, Adobe says
Online holiday shoppers spent just over $211 billion during the holiday season which spans from the beginning of November to Dec. 31, according to Adobe Analytics.
CNBC
The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
Gloom and boom: Fund managers' top picks for 2023
Jan 3 (Reuters) - King Dollar's reign (definitely) coming to an end, bonds bouncing and emerging markets rising again are just some of the trades international money managers are betting on in 2023.
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
