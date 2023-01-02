ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
US News and World Report

Egypt Private Sector Activity Continues to Shrink in December -PMI

CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4 in November,...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine

(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
US News and World Report

Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
TheStreet

3 Ways You're (Probably) Getting the Stock Market Wrong

Most stock market coverage focuses on what's happening in the moment. Why did shares in this company go up (or down) by a few percentage points? What will some piece of news mean for this company or that company?. A lot of people make money trading based on technical reasons...
Entrepreneur

Investing Mistakes During a Recession

As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
CNBC

The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says

The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble up Vs Dollar, Euro in Light Trade

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday. At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange. Against the euro, the rouble was...
US News and World Report

German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...

