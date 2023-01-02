Read full article on original website
Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County
GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
WITN
Storms leave behind damage in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A home and a car are among the property that was damaged when storms moved through Duplin County Wednesday afternoon. Jerry Harrell says his home on Highway 241 between Pink Hill and Beulaville was damaged when a big tree came crashing down. No one was home...
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
jocoreport.com
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
Three injured in Wallace shooting
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday night. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Cliff Street. Four individuals are in custody, and three have been transported to the hospital for treatment as of […]
wcti12.com
Church, homes sustain storm damage in Ernul
ERNUL, Craven County — An afternoon thunderstorm caused damage in parts of Eastern North Carolina Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Several homes had downed trees and Macedonia Baptist Church's sign was broken.
wcti12.com
Storm damages South Lenoir High School, no injuries reported
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — Thunderstorms across our area knocked down trees and damaged homes, schools and businesses this afternoon. In Ernul, one church is figuring out what to do next after the storm left damage across its property and South Lenoir High School has its roof blown off the gymnasium.
jocoreport.com
42 Year-Old Woman Killed In I-95 Crash
BENSON – The State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly New Year’s Day crash on Interstate 95 just south of Benson. The collision was reported Sunday at 6:37am. Four vehicles were involved in the collision in the northbound travel lanes. Donna McCrowre, age 42, of Spring Lake,...
cbs17
Florida man who shot at Nash County deputies gets 10 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in a 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. In August, a federal jury found Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, guilty of illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a February 2021 traffic stop on Interstate 95. Ford still faces attempted murder charges from the state.
neusenews.com
Woman arrested for stealing, trying to sell vehicles
KINSTON — A Lenoir County woman has been arrested by the Pink Hill Police Department after a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigation. Sheila Branch Kinsey was arrested by the PHPD following an investigation that opened on Nov. 15. On that day, LCSO deputies responded to a Seth West Road residence after a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed that she had taken the victim’s truck.
wcti12.com
Wallace Police Department has four in custody after shooting
WALLACE, Duplin County — Wallace Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Cliff St. and have four individuals in custody. Three have been taken to and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said one minor was...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
WITN
One dead, one injured in New Year’s Day shooting at Greenville apartment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a New Year’s Day homicide in Greenville after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Greenville police said officers got a call around 4 a.m. on Sunday to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apartment 206 inside of the Copper Beech apartment complex.
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WITN
UPDATE: Missing Craven County teen found
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that a missing teenager has been found. Deputies said that 15-year-old Tanajah Lewis is back with her family.
WITN
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office investigating after dead dogs found along the road
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) -The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three dogs were found along the road that appeared to have been starved to death and dumped. Around 2:30 pm Sunday, the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker Street Extension just outside...
