Losing Interest: Housing Market Sputters Into '23

It wasn't too long ago that the housing market was riding a post-pandemic high, with sales and prices soaring month-after-month as demand outpaced supply. Those days are over now. The latest report from the Houston Association of Realtors shows Houston home sales fell by 30 percent year-over-year in November, the largest drop of any month this year. It marked the eighth straight month of declining sales for single-family homes. At the same time, prices are still increasing, with the median price in Houston up seven percent from last year to $332,000.

Despite the declining numbers, Houston continues to outpace the rest of the country. "Yes, our single-family sales for November were down 30 percent, but in the U.S. they were down 35 percent," says Ted C. Jones , real estate expert and economist with Stewart Title.

Jones tells KTRH the reason for the decline is simple---the double whammy of higher interest rates and higher prices. "A year ago this week, you could take out a 30-year conventional fixed rate mortgage for 3.11 percent---today it's 6.42 percent," he says. "So what we're seeing is people being priced out of the housing market, due to rising prices and rising interest rates both."

With the Federal Reserve signaling more interest rate hikes ahead, Jones expects this trend to continue into the new year. "About 80 percent of the people who responded to my latest poll on Twitter say they expect a recession next year," he says. "So I think the first two quarters are going to be tough."

The good news for buyers is that prices will continue to come down and more inventory will be on the market due to falling demand. "My forecast for the next year is that housing sales drop nationwide by 10 to 12 percent, and we're gonna see the same thing on prices nationwide," says Jones. "But I don't think we'll quite get to that in Houston."