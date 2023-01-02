ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Man kills Georgia tire shop worker moving car, thinking he was thief

By The Associated Press
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Saturday after shooting a tire shop employee in Georgia moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief, police said.

The man brought his car in for service at the Tires Plus in Decatur on Saturday afternoon when he saw his car being driven through the parking lot, the DeKalb County Police Department told media outlets.

ALSO ON WJBF: Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Thinking his car was being stolen, Quadarius McDowell fired several shots, killing the 24-year-old employee behind the wheel who was moving the vehicle to another place, police said.

McDowell ran from the shop, but was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

McDowell, 30, was charged with murder. Jail records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.

