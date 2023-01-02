ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Zacks.com

Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Be on Your Investing Radar?

SLYG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $2.20 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com

Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap ETF (EZM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

EZM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $727.52 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs of 2022

The S&P 500 (SPY) finished 2022 down 18%, its worst year since 2008. If you were overweight in tech, growth, high beta or small-caps or high beta, your portfolio's performance was likely even worse. If your portfolio was tilted towards dividend stocks, you didn't do nearly as bad. The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD), a proxy for all dividend payers, lost a mere 4% last year. The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) did slightly worse, losing a little more than 6%. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) actually managed to finish the year flat.
NASDAQ

Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch

Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ

What Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Defensive Stocks To Watch

In the stock market, there are a variety of different types of stocks. One type to consider is known as defensive stocks. Defensive stocks can provide investors with a way to hedge against volatility in the stock market and reduce risk. But what exactly are defensive stocks and how do they work? Let’s take a closer look.
TheStreet

Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)?

FSTA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
Zacks.com

Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

GSLC - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $10.21 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Dividend Strategists

How Dividend Growth Investing Works

Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Zacks.com

Bear Of The Day: Amazon (AMZN)

AMZN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) after missing earnings in late October. The November retail sales report came in awfully weak so it is not surprising to see analysts taking down estimates of select consumer goods names. This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
NASDAQ

5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022

The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Zacks.com

4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On

VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
NASDAQ

Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)?

Looking for broad exposure to the Financials - Regional Banks segment of the equity market? You should consider the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/01/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency,...

