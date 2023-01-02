ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan

Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate

This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday

Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
State College

Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor

A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania courthouse for extradition hearing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A Pennsylvania man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday, where he was captured at his parents' home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County courthouse on Tuesday ahead of the extradition hearing that is scheduled for this afternoon. Monroe County's chief public defender, Jason LaBar, said his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy