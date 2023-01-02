Read full article on original website
Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan
Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate
This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
local21news.com
Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward sworn-in as interim Lieutenant Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania has a new interim Lieutenant Governor. Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward was sworn-in as the acting Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after former PA Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn-in for his new role as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday.
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
wisr680.com
New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday
Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
State College
Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
Special elections will be decisive in battle for long-term control of Pa. state House: Where do they stand?
They’re trying to elect a speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday, but the real answer to the battle for majority control of the state House could be little more than a month away. That’s because three special elections needed to fill vacancies in Allegheny County House districts...
local21news.com
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
wisr680.com
Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor
A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee
December tax revenues totaled $4B, 8.6 percent ahead of estimates, officials said. The post Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bryan Kohberger arrives at Pennsylvania courthouse for extradition hearing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A Pennsylvania man facing first-degree murder charges in the slayings of four University of Idaho students last fall is not expected to fight extradition at a hearing Tuesday, where he was captured at his parents' home. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by state police in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.Kohberger arrived at the Monroe County courthouse on Tuesday ahead of the extradition hearing that is scheduled for this afternoon. Monroe County's chief public defender, Jason LaBar, said his...
Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf ends his terms with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state’s presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it. Wolf,...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
wkok.com
PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
