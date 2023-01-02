Read full article on original website
Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee
December tax revenues totaled $4B, 8.6 percent ahead of estimates, officials said. The post Pa. finished 2022 with $19.7B in tax collections; ahead of projections so far | Wednesday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors
Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
wvia.org
Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers
Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
A census of every farmer in the country is underway. Lehigh Valley farmers urged to check in.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tabulates a census of every farmer in the country. The census helps inform federal food and agriculture policies and programs, and guide investments that will grow and sustain the industry, according to a news release. Local farmers are urged to complete the...
butlerradio.com
Farm Vitality Grant Program Helps Family Transition Farm Ownership
A program that helps farms through family transitions is receiving more funding. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says $300,000 has been set aside for the Farm Vitality Grant Program, which can be used when the next generation of a family takes over the farm. “When there’s somebody that actually wants to...
Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
pennbets.com
PA Gaming Industry Looks This Year To Grow Beyond $5.2 Billion Revenue
Pennsylvania’s commercial gaming industry drew revenue approaching a record $5.2 billion in 2022, and now the question is what lies ahead in 2023. The past year was one that represented a plateau of sorts after several years of sharp gaming expansion, in that no new casinos opened and only PointsBet among major players added itself to the sports betting and online casino options in the state.
Pennsylvania will have 2nd highest gas tax in United States after most recent increase
PITTSBURGH — The majority of cars on the roads are relying on gas to get around, but in the coming days, drivers will be pulling more money out of their pockets to fuel up their cars. “It seems pretty ridiculous I mean gas is high enough,” said Benjamin Furlough...
bctv.org
PHMC Accepting Applications for Historic Preservation Grant Program
The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program. Grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization. The...
erienewsnow.com
32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
bctv.org
Staying Warm in PA with Winter Heating Assistance
Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will. for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services.
wkok.com
PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
fox8tv.com
Insulin Cost Update
Despite the new insulin cap, many diabetics are still asking themselves how they are going to pay for their medication each day. While the price of insulin was capped at 35$ for some Medicare patients, other people are still left struggling, especially those who are underinsured or without medical insurance completely. Highlands Health, a local free clinic in Johnstown, spoke about what options are left for those who were not included in the insulin cap.
lvpnews.com
Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024
On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Centre Daily
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California's Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
americanmilitarynews.com
The Pa. Treasury is holding more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. How to find out if any of it is yours
If you’re looking for a resolution to make for the new year, here’s a suggestion. We’d all like to find a way to bring in some extra cash, right? So check to see if you have unclaimed property in your name. The Pennsylvania Treasury is holding more...
