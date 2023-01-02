ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
nationalhogfarmer.com

Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors

Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers

Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Farm Vitality Grant Program Helps Family Transition Farm Ownership

A program that helps farms through family transitions is receiving more funding. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding says $300,000 has been set aside for the Farm Vitality Grant Program, which can be used when the next generation of a family takes over the farm. “When there’s somebody that actually wants to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

PA Gaming Industry Looks This Year To Grow Beyond $5.2 Billion Revenue

Pennsylvania’s commercial gaming industry drew revenue approaching a record $5.2 billion in 2022, and now the question is what lies ahead in 2023. The past year was one that represented a plateau of sorts after several years of sharp gaming expansion, in that no new casinos opened and only PointsBet among major players added itself to the sports betting and online casino options in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

PHMC Accepting Applications for Historic Preservation Grant Program

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program. Grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

32 Pennsylvania Municipalities to Improve Traffic Safety with Red Light Enforcement Funds

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be distributing approximately $15 million in Automated Red-Light Enforcement funding to 32 municipalities. The money will fund 36 safety projects statewide. Pennsylvania's Automated Red-Light Enforcement (ARLE) program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections. ARLE will provide automated enforcement at locations where data...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Staying Warm in PA with Winter Heating Assistance

Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will. for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

PA Headlines: Gov. Corbett Gas Tax Increased on Jan. 1, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- On January 1st, a law made a decade ago is affecting drivers today On Sunday, the gas tax increased by three cents bringing it to 61 cents a gallon… The diesel tax increased by four cents bringing it to seventy-eight cents a gallon. That is sixty-seven cents higher than surrounding states. Local activist eric Epstein says it will do more harm than good. “It is annoying, it is a band-aid on a heart attack, all its going to do is increase suffering for people who must have to get from point a to point b. Take their kids to school, go to work, it makes no sense,” says Eric Epstein, Coordinator of Rock the Capital.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Insulin Cost Update

Despite the new insulin cap, many diabetics are still asking themselves how they are going to pay for their medication each day. While the price of insulin was capped at 35$ for some Medicare patients, other people are still left struggling, especially those who are underinsured or without medical insurance completely. Highlands Health, a local free clinic in Johnstown, spoke about what options are left for those who were not included in the insulin cap.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Medical prior authorization reform begins Jan. 2024

On Nov. 3, Gov. Tom Wolf signed SB 225 into law. The new Act 146 of 2022 creates, via the Pa. Insurance Department, a defined process for both public and private insurers for medications and treatments that require insurer preauthorization. State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) sponsored the bill, which received broad bipartisan support, including co-sponsorship by State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Northampton/Lehigh). Notably, the bill did not receive a single “Nay” vote in the General Assembly; it will go into effect in January 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy