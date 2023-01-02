ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Tigers. Head coach Brian Kelly spoke positively about the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder from Orlando, Fla. during the season. The true freshman appeared in 12 games and made 10...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU drops close one on the road at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team dropped a close game to Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) fell 74-71 to the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC). KJ Williams led LSU in scoring with 23 points. Adam Miller added 15 points...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

JACQUES TALK: Keli Zinn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keli Zinn, the first woman to lead the athletics department of West Virginia University, has been hired as executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer for LSU Athletics, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced Wednesday, Dec. 28. “Keli is a rising star in collegiate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front that passed the area early Wednesday will help deliver some beautiful weather to close out the week. Temperatures will be very comfortable with no frigid mornings and almost ideal afternoons in the 60°s and 70°s. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday to help dry up all the puddles left behind by Tuesday’s storms. The weather will stay dry through Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

How to jumpstart your fitness and make gains in 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new year may mean new resolutions for you in 2023. Your goals may include going to the gym, getting back into shape, or continuing your fitness journey. Tanesha Craig-Stewart with Xtreme Life Fitness said it’s important to get moving. Most people hear just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound remains closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department need help to identify a man wanted for a car burglary back in late December. According to officials, he is responsible for a burglary that happened on LSU’s campus on Monday, Dec. 26. If you have any information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College has announced the early closure of all of its sites due to potentially severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. BRCC officials said all educational sites will close at 11:30 a.m. That includes the Mid City campus, Acadian site, Ardendale site, Central site, Frazier site, Jackson site, New Roads site, and Port Allen site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

A couple strong/heavy storms possible Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fog will be the biggest weather issue Monday. Areas of dense fog will stick around through a large chunk of the morning. The fog will slowly start to lift by late morning. Be sure to use fog-related safety tips if you plan to be out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive. No other details were available. A news crew...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy