FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal
LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field
LSU drops close one on the road at Kentucky
JACQUES TALK: Keli Zinn
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin’s scary incident
How to jumpstart your fitness and make gains in 2023
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26
Brusly High community holds vigil in memory of girls killed during police pursuit
Brusly High returns to class for first time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for car burglary
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
Person injured in shooting, officials say
Limited severe/flood threat overnight; trending cooler to end the week
BRCC announces early closures due to potentially severe weather
A couple strong/heavy storms possible Tuesday
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0