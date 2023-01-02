Read full article on original website
Maxfield’s decision to leave Bangs for Austin’s Brentwood Christian came down to family
BANGS – After seven football seasons in Brown County – two at Brownwood and the last five at Bangs – Kyle Maxfield is moving on as he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Brentwood Christian in Austin. “It’s always tough to leave...
10 local players earn Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football honors
Ten local six-man standouts were named to the recently released Texas Six-Man Coaches Association all-state football teams. In Class A Division I, May’s Damian Salinas was tabbed a first-team linebacker, Bryson Guerrero earned second-team kicker honors, and Braden Steele received honorable mention in the secondary. In the Class 2A...
Franklin D. Scott, 75, of Gustine
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
Billy Jack Rankin, 75, of Bangs
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, 87, of Bangs
Doris Faye (Dykes) Purcell, age 87, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Brownwood. Funeral Services for Faye will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Blake officiating; burial will follow at the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Bangs ISD Begins Search for Next Athletic Director
Dr. Josh Martin, Bangs ISD Superintendent of Schools, released the following information Monday evening. Bangs ISD is announcing it will begin a search for its next Athletic Director, as current AD Kyle Maxfield has accepted a position that takes him closer to family. Bangs ISD is grateful for Coach Maxfield’s service to the district and its students. The district and its athletic programs are in great standing due to his exemplary leadership over the past five years. The search for the next athletic director will begin immediately, and the district would like to have a final candidate by February.
LouAnn M. Pate, 91, of Coleman
LouAnn M. Pate, age 91, of Coleman, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
New year starts with art at First Thursday event
Start your new year with a stop by the Art Center gallery in downtown Brownwood at 215 Fisk. Check out a diverse exhibit that will include paintings, pots, 3D assemblages, collage, and photography. Six local artists will be featured in this invitational event, and you can meet them at the Opening Reception, Thursday, January 5, from 5 to 7 pm. Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served.
A new addition for the new year
Welcome to 2023, I think. All the days here seem to be running together as one big wintery bliss. Christmas Day, I headed out around 3 in the morning to Comanche, Texas. I have an aunt and uncle there that I hadn’t seen in a couple years. They invited me for Christmas, and they had gone to pick up a new addition to the family that was waiting at their house. I hung out Sunday night and some of Monday before starting the 14-hour trek home with the new addition in hand.
Mark Calhoun, 70, of Early
Mark Calhoun, age 70, of Early, passed away Wednesday, December 28th 2022. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Heartland Funeral Home. Mark was born on July 12, 1952 in Ranger to William Whiple Calhoun and Vara Arlene Calhoun. Mark dated...
Fern Lila Churchman
Fern Churchman passed on peacefully into her Lords hands on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Brownwood. She was born on Saturday, July 13, 1929 in Faith, South Dakota to Lewis and Eunice Bachar. Fern was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by...
Man Indicted for Capital Murder in Brown County Cold Case
Among the 28 true-bill indictments returned in December 2022 by the Brown County Grand Jury was an indictment for Capital Murder. Pablo Figueroa was indicted for Capital Murder in the 1981 cold case of Dona Mae Inlow of Brownwood. Inlow, 72, died on April 27, 1981 from stab wounds during a robbery at the family business Inlow’s Shoe Service at 114 East Chandler in Brownwood. Figueroa is currently in federal custody in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He, however, is not the first person indicted for the murder. Two other men faced similar charges. Read more about this story at this link to Brownwoodnews.com.
Several Sentenced in Brown/Mills County District Court
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Edward Lloye Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Forty ( 40) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and Wells pled guilty to the felony offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brown County Youth Fair Livestock Show Schedule
The Brown County Youth Fair livestock divisions will be exhibited and judged between Tuesday, January 10 and Friday, January 13. The schedule of events is shown below. A .pdf file of the schedule can also be downloaded at the following link. Tuesday, January 23, 2023 Weighing/Sifting/Classification/Judging/Check-in Breeding Lambs .. 9:00...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Gets Ballistic Shields
Pat McLaughlin III, Director of Governmental Affairs for Brown County, issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. Largely in response to the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary, Governor Greg Abbott announced the allocation of $50 million for a statewide Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program that will provide local eligible jurisdictions with the chance to access grant funding to address active shooter barricade situations. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, in concert with the Office of the Governor of Texas secured $68,595.00 of grant funding for 15 Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Brown County Grand Jury 2022 December indictments
During the December 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 21 people. Edgar Alejandro Serrato Jr.: Possession of a controlled substance. Dontea Marquis Dillard: Assault family violence – enhanced repeat offender. Richard Clay Stanley: Theft of a firearm. Forrest Warren Stevens: Possession...
Oath of Office Issued to Brown County Elected Officials
In a ceremony held in the Brown County courthouse, county courtroom Tuesday morning, officials elected in November took their Oath of Office to begin their terms. First were the two county commissioners followed by the four justice of the peace, district clerk, county clerk and county attorney. Photo above (left...
