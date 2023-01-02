Welcome to 2023, I think. All the days here seem to be running together as one big wintery bliss. Christmas Day, I headed out around 3 in the morning to Comanche, Texas. I have an aunt and uncle there that I hadn’t seen in a couple years. They invited me for Christmas, and they had gone to pick up a new addition to the family that was waiting at their house. I hung out Sunday night and some of Monday before starting the 14-hour trek home with the new addition in hand.

COMANCHE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO