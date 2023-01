ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan football team will be holding a tryout for eligible students interested in earning a spot on the 2023 spring football roster. Tryout participants must be active undergraduate or graduate students currently enrolled at the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus. Individuals must be in good standing with the University of Michigan and must meet all NCAA eligibility standards to be considered for an opportunity. Participants cannot be more than six years removed from high school.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO