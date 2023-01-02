Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making
The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Red Sox: 3 next moves after signing Rafael Devers long term
The Boston Red Sox have finally reached a long-term extension with Rafael Devers, but what are the next moves Chaim Bloom and Co. can make?. Just as fans were emotionally bracing themselves for Chaim Bloom to begin tearing down the Boston Red Sox after Xander Bogaerts walked in free agency this offseason, the general manager finally bought himself some goodwill. On Wednesday, he and the team agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension with superstar third baseman Rafael Devers.
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
3 aces Braves should already have an eye on to replace Max Fried
If the Atlanta Braves do trade Max Fried — which doesn’t seem very likely — then they should replace him with another pitcher of his caliber. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray threw the coldest of water on some odd Max Fried trade chatter which surfaced about three weeks ago: “The Braves are in win-now mode and by signing most of their young nucleus to long-term, team-friendly contracts, have payroll flexibility and don’t need to trade Fried. Will they listen? Sure. All teams listen on every player. But a trade is highly unlikely this offseason.”
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas
The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
