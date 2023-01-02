ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
News4Jax.com

Pakistan unsure flood aid conference to translate into funds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani officials were increasingly concerned Thursday whether next week's U.N.-backed conference will succeed in raising the billions of dollars needed to help survivors and launch reconstruction efforts following last summer's devastating floods. Authorities say they need $16.3 billion, half of which will be financed from the budget....

