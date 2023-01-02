Read full article on original website
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
Augusta Free Press
Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024
Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center’s staff, dogs and cats will pack their bags and fill out change-of-address forms next year. The shelter has served as the municipal animal shelter for Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at 1001 Mt. Torrey Road in Lyndhurst since 2011. In 2024, the shelter will move to the former Verona Elementary School at 1011 Lee Highway.
pagevalleynews.com
Food, cash stolen from Brown’s
January 3, 1991 — Some $1,500 in food and change was stolen from Brown’s Chinese and American Restaurant in Luray sometime over the holidays, according to Luray Police Investigator R.D Strickler. Strickler said the theft was reported Dec. 27 and occurred sometime between Dec. 26-27. According to police,...
Tuthill’s friends and co-workers bid farewell while honoring the LEO’s life during funeral service
Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after suffering a heart attack earlier that week. The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic… This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death. Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of the New Year
Augusta Health has announced the first baby of the New Year. Ricco Greyson Via, a boy, was born Jan. 1 at 4:39 a.m. He weighed 5 lbs, 4 oz. and was 18.25” in length. Parents of Via are Hailee Potter Simmons and Aldo Via. The couple resides in Staunton.
NBC 29 News
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek. Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more. “They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to...
Bath County Sheriff’s Office Weekly News Release for Dec. 25-31
12-25-22 Dep. Miller responded to a report of an activated burglar alarm in the Hot Springs area. 12-25-22 Dep. McRoberts responded to a report of endangered juveniles in the Mountain Grove area. 12-26-22 Dep. Randozzo responded to a report of an animal control call in the Millboro area. 12-26-22 Dep. McRoberts and Dep. Randozzo responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the Warm Springs area. 12-26-22 Dep. Miller responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the Warm Springs area. 12-26-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. Harlow responded to a suspicious vehicle in the Mitchelltown area. 12-26-22 Dep. Miller and Dep. Harlow responded to...
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel. A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt. This is a developing story.
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
rewind1051.com
Gunfire in the city under investigation
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an incident where shots were fired Friday night. City communications director Mike Parks said the trigger was pulled during an argument in the 1000 block of Lois Lane around 9-30 Friday. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.
19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on I-81 was wearing seat belt, police say
MANASSAS, Va. — A 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve in Augusta County. The crash occurred on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker just before 8 p.m. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Mazda...
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
VSP said Bradley W. Adams, 19, of Middletown, Va. was on Zachary Taylor Highway and came to a stop at a stop sign. He started across the intersection and collided with an SUV driven by a Rappahannock County Sheriff's Office deputy.
pagevalleynews.com
Principal arrested, again
January 2, 1992 — Four days after his arrest as a fugitive from justice, former Luray High School Principal Gary M. Rosenthal was arrested again last week on fraud charges. Luray police arrested Rosenthal around 2:10 p.m. Dec. 23 at his Springview Drive home on charges of writing two bad checks to two Winchester stores.
wsvaonline.com
Christmas tree pickup begins in the city
One final reminder for Friendly City residents that if you’re ready to get the Christmas tree out of your house, tomorrow is the day to do it. The City of Harrisonburg will begin collecting live Christmas trees for disposal Tuesday morning. City officials are asking anyone who wishes to utilize this service to place their trees at the curb by 7 a.m.
wsvaonline.com
Nelson County accidents leaves one dead, two seriously injuried
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The accident happened just after 9:30 Monday night at the intersection of Routes 29 and 655, south of Lovingston. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Route 655 and as it was traveling...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash
A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police. Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to find permanent, year-round emergency shelter for those in-need. It’s a plan in the very early phases, but City Councilor Michael Payne believes it’s important to move forward. The recent cold snap emphasized the need for more shelter in the city,...
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
