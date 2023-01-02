ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

AVL Water Crisis Drags On, Murder in the Valley, Tripledemic hits WNC

(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WCNC

Former Catawba County lawmaker dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 3rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Tuesday, January 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
explorecaldwell.com

Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News

People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
LENOIR, NC
FOX Carolina

Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
GREENVILLE, SC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
CONOVER, NC

