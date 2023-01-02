Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
iheart.com
AVL Water Crisis Drags On, Murder in the Valley, Tripledemic hits WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.
kscj.com
NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS MILLION DOLLAR ROCKIN EVE POWERBALL JACKPOT
GARY KRIGBAUM OF SPINDALE, NORTH CAROLINA GOT HIS NEW YEAR OFF TO A GREAT START BY WINNING A MILLION DOLLARS IN A SPECIAL POWERBALL DRAWING IN NEW YORK CITY ON NEW YEAR’S EVE. KRIGBAUM’S BIG WIN OCCURRED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT WHEN HE WON THE POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
Former Catawba County lawmaker dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — W. Stine Isenhower, a former North Carolina House representative from Catawba County, died on New Year's Eve. He was 95. Isenhower served in the North Carolina House of Representatives from 1986 through 1992 for the 45th District, which represented parts of Burke and Catawba counties. Gov....
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshot from Tuesday, January 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
FOX Carolina
Twin who lost sister in Upstate car crash raises thousands to combat drunk driving, keep her memory alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 2021, Mallory Stokes started the Mia Stokes Foundation after her twin sister, Mia, was killed in a car crash. It was almost three years ago, on February 7th, that Mallory lost her twin sister in a car accident in Spartanburg County. An accused drunk driver crashed into the car with four friends inside.
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WBTV
Mother and stepfather of Madalina Cojocari indicted by grand jury
Dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range near property. A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Twin of Charlotte girl killed in crash continues to raise...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Industry titan bringing textiles back to Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Deanna Hodges built the only 100 percent woman-owned cut-and-sew manufacturing company in the U.S., yet she was met with skepticism upon announcing her plan to renovate a long-abandoned mill building with the intent of relocating her business cross-country to Lincoln County. “People thought I was crazy because...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
2 people rescued from flood waters in Greenville
Official said two people were rescued from flood waters Wednesday morning in Greenville.
WECT
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s been over 40 days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement. The family lived in Cornelius. WBTV also learned...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
WBTV
Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business. Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins. But it’s not just the fear her animals...
