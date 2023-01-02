(Asheville, NC) -- Water still isn't back to full service for some residents in west Asheville. The city confirmed yesterday that water has been restored and boil advisories have been lifted in the south, but things are not back to normal in higher elevations. The Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain areas are the most heavily impacted. There's no time frame on water restoration.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO