tinyhousetalk.com
Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home
Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels
Niesmann+Bischoff just made RV life a little more luxurious. Since 2020, the RV maker has debuted two ultra-luxe motorhomes. Now the brand has unveiled a third edition that may just be more posh than your upscale apartment. Dubbed Arto, the new motorhome offers 215 square feet of living space that you can customize to taste via 10 discrete layouts. Each one includes a spacious living room, kitchen, a spa-like bathroom and light-filled bedroom, with stylish cabinetry throughout. The four- to six-wheeler is based on a Fiat Ducato, a commercial workhorse often used for transporting goods. This edition, however, is built...
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
Who Needs a Tent? These Luxury Domes Let You Glamp in Washington’s Mountains in Style
A new mountain-side campsite wants to bring group glamping to new heights—literally. Dubbed Oculis Lodge, the seven-acre site in Washington’s Cascade mountains is now taking reservations for its unique brand of dome-shaped vacation homes. The site’s units, which are designed to mimic an egg, each span 700 square feet, offering enough space for you and five friends to camp in style. The 30 x 15-foot pods offer a host of luxe amenities, including your own furnished two-story dome, a patio with a fire pit, outdoor jacuzzi and private sauna. Situated amid undeveloped land, the campsite is aiming to lure glampers...
Pros and Cons of a Modular Home
The modular home is a type of construction that uses pre-fabricated components, often connected by steel, to form buildings and houses. They can be delivered anywhere in standard sizes or customized and are easier to transport than other homes. The components are constructed in a factory or on-site and assembled on-site.
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
rvlifestyle.com
10 Great RV Shoe Storage Ideas to Minimize Dirt & Odor!
Tired of trying to figure out where to store your shoes in an RV? Here’s a great list of RV shoe storage ideas to help organize your shoes and minimize dirt…. RVing is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors. But how do you keep the great outdoors, well, outdoors and not tracked in on your shoes?
rvlifestyle.com
Are RVs Allowed in HOV Lanes and Left Lanes?
State laws and personal opinions come into play when answering the following questions: Are RVs allowed in HOV Lanes? What about left lanes? Which is the best lane for RVs?…. A recent post in our RV Lifestyle Facebook group on this topic garnered over 600 comments. A married RVing couple couldn’t agree on which lane to drive in, so they turned to the community to settle their argument.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
Pros and Cons To Front Doors With Glass
This is one of the biggest debates when you are looking to replace your front door. Oftentimes the decision is whether or not to have glass and if you want to, then how much? Let's take a deeper look so you can understand all of your options as you are looking for a new front door.
tinyhousetalk.com
Travel Nurse’s Cargo Trailer Conversion
Neal hasn’t had it easy — first, he had to get sober, only to find out about a cancer diagnosis soon afterward. He beat cancer and then decided he didn’t want to miss out on any opportunities. As a travel nurse, he used to rent an apartment for a few months at a time in each city he moved to — now he brings his off-grid cargo trailer conversion with him!
domino
An Old English Laundry Room Reno That’s Still Extremely Practical
“We’ve never been so on top of our laundry,” says Indianapolis-based interior designer Anissa Zajac. With three daughters—ages 17, 15, and 9—who play sports, nearly every day is laundry day in Zajac’s household. Adding fresh storage for multiple backups of detergent and updated machines that can handle large loads to her once-drab laundry room certainly changed things for the better, but one purchase really helped out. “The roller laundry bins…life changing,” says the House Seven Design founder.
Siblings Say They Charged Rented Tesla 6 Times in One Day
Xaviar Steavenson claims he has heard of others experiencing the same issue.
