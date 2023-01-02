Read full article on original website
Related
World’s tallest woman was already taller than most women by the age of six
The world’s tallest woman was already larger than most women by the age of just six, having even broken records for her height when she was a teenager. At 7ft tall, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi has acquired various Guinness World Records in her time, including the record for the longest thumb on a living female and the largest hands on a living female and the longest back on a living female.
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
Android Authority
Leaked video may give us our first hands-on look at the Pixel 7a
The video seems to confirm a few details about the Pixel 7a. A video of the Pixel 7a has leaked online. The video gives us our first hands-on look at the upcoming phone. The video reveals some design and spec details. When it comes to its Pixel phones, Google’s not...
Android Authority
3 best Dynamic Island apps for Android
We think it's even better on Android. The Dynamic Island feature was big news when iOS 14 launched in 2022. Of course, such a feature is possible on Android with an app. Several developers took the opportunity to do just that throughout 2022. We found a few competent ones, and we’ll talk about them in this article. A couple of them let you do the whole experience with nice animations while others are active 100% of the time. We have a bit of both here. Here are the best Dynamic Island apps for Android.
YouTubers are making more money than the normal 9 to 5
The amount of money that people can make on YouTube varies greatly, depending on a number of factors. Some YouTubers make a full-time living from their channels, while others make just a small amount of extra money on the side. In general, however, the amount of money that YouTubers make is determined by the number of views their videos receive, the type of ads that are shown, and the amount of engagement their videos receive.
Android Authority
How to select multiple files on Mac
Move your files around like a pro. Sometimes, one Mac file is never enough. If you need to select multiple files on a Mac to move them, delete them, or copy them, then there are faster and easier ways than doing them one at a time. Here are the different ways to select multiple files on a Mac like a pro.
seniorresource.com
A Boomer’s Thoughts on Age
Age is just a number, as the saying goes. That means age doesn’t matter; your outlook and attitude do. Is that true?. As we older Boomers start turning age 71, age does start to matter less. By this time, we’ve passed the threshold of age 55 (the senior discounts year), age 65 (Medicare year), and age 70 (the starting minimal distributions for withdrawing part of our IRAs year).
Android Authority
Plex Discover will exit beta in Q1 2023
Get ready for Plex to get more powerful. Plex Discover will exit beta in Q1 2023. The features will remain free for all Plex users. One of Plex’s best features right now, Discover, will see a stable rollout in Q1 2023. Plex executives confirmed to Android Authority that the long-running Discover beta would end before March this year.
macaronikid.com
Raising a "People Person" in a Digital Age
The American Academy of Pediatrics proposes no screen time for children under the age of 18 months and limited time (two hours or less) of high-quality educational programs and apps for older children (Source: Media and Children). Screen time has been linked to childhood obesity, lack of sleep, lower grades, and body aches and pains.
Android Authority
Should you keep your phone in a thermal case this winter?
The Phoozy is ready for space, but are we ready for the Phoozy?. Mother Nature doesn’t care about your smartphone. It doesn’t matter whether you spend $200 or $1,200, the elements are going to have their way. IP ratings help keep moisture and dust at bay, but they have little effect on the ravages of temperature. That’s where a thermal phone case — the Phoozy Apollo II — hopes to make its name. It looks and feels like a space suit for your phone, but does it deliver on some bold claims? We picked one up to find out.
Store in 'Haunted' European City Lets Visitors Adopt Their Own Ghost
It's tough to decide if this is fun or creepy.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Jan. 4)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
What is the Google Home app and how to use it
Learn how to get the most out of your smart home devices, especially if you like to use the Google ecosystem. The Google Home app is one of the most effective tools for managing your smart home. Given the increasing adoption of smart home devices and Google’s prevalence in that space, the app is increasingly one of the go-to hubs for controlling all aspects of domestic tech.
Fooling around means different things to different folk
— A four-year-old boy named Bobby was stroking his cat before the fireplace in perfect content. The cat, also happy, began to purr loudly. Bobby gazed at her curiously for a moment, and then suddenly seized the cat by the tail and dragged her roughly from the hearth. His mother exclaimed, “You must not hurt your kitty, Bobby.”
Comments / 0