We think it's even better on Android. The Dynamic Island feature was big news when iOS 14 launched in 2022. Of course, such a feature is possible on Android with an app. Several developers took the opportunity to do just that throughout 2022. We found a few competent ones, and we’ll talk about them in this article. A couple of them let you do the whole experience with nice animations while others are active 100% of the time. We have a bit of both here. Here are the best Dynamic Island apps for Android.

2 DAYS AGO