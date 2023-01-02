Read full article on original website
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
3 News Now
Gradually Clearing Thursday
Scattered snow showers continue to persist in western Iowa through the evening, but these should go away by midnight. Then skies begin to clear overnight as we cool into the low 20s. Skies continue to clear from southwest to northeast Thursday, giving way to more and more sunshine. This only...
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow hits Panhandle, ice to blanket northeast Nebraska, wintry mix for the rest of the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weather forecast is getting dicier, and icier, as 2023 gets off to a tumultuous start in parts of Nebraska. A total of 56 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, and an additional 18 are under a winter storm watch. Now, the National Weather Service is putting another 11 counties under an ice storm warning.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads re-opening across Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- After a series of highways were closed or deemed impassable on Tuesday, most of the state is now fully opened. While many of Nebraska's roadways remain under less-than-ideal driving conditions, the lone stretches of highway that were deemed impassable by late Tuesday afternoon were a brief stretch of Highway 83 north of Thedford and Highway 281 north of O'Neill.
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Trucks gathered at Shoemaker's in west Lincoln as a winter storm began battering Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm moves across Nebraska, creating potential for dangerous roads
NORFOLK, Neb. – Winter weather is hitting Nebraska once again, with several regions across the state getting hit by snow and ice. The winter weather landed in the Panhandle first, with the storm slowly moving from west to east on Monday. In places like Kimball, the combined snow and...
Major winter storm impacting travel across Nebraska
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Ice Storm Warning for northeastern Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Significant accumulations of ice are possible near and north of Highway 30 in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa along with wind gusts of 30-40mph Monday night. Additionally, rain and freezing rain will likely change to snow by Tuesday morning with some accumulation north of I-80.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather ready to pounce in Nebraska once again
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is getting ready to embrace parts of Nebraska again, even if many of its residents are ready to wrap their arms around another round of cold and snow conditions. A total of 25 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, mostly in the northwest...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
