After a decade in business, Morton pizzeria closes

The restaurant, which operated at 201 S. Main St. for the past decade, opened in the space which once housed Hometown Pharmacy.

A note taped to the front door of the business announced the closure.

In the message, the business thanked customers, stating: “We Thank You for the laughter echoed throughout the dining room, the kind words while waiting for a pick-up, the patience towards a new employee making a delivery for the first time, and all the memories made during pumpkin fest.”

Firehouse Pizza also noted how much it appreciated its employees – both past and present.

The Firehouse Pizza brand started in Peoria in 2003 and expanded to multiple locally owned restaurants over the years. The Peoria location shut down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

