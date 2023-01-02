Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Major winter storm arriving Wednesday expected to bring several inches of rain
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Northern and Central California are bracing for a significant storm set to hit on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it a large amount of rain. The National Weather Service said a very powerful Pacific cyclone “is rapidly strengthening and heading closer to the West Coast.”
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
Heavy rain and winds on the way - Here's what you need to know
photo credit: Courtesy of Sarah Stierch/Flickr Johannes Hoevertsz is director of Sonoma County Public Infrastructure - formerly Transportation and Public Works. He told KRCB News people should prepare now for Wednesday’s deluge. "So if you need sandbags, I would recommend that you go get them now you're probably a little behind, but I think there's still time," Hoevertsz said. "We're expecting the worst of the storm to come Wednesday morning and Wednesday midday." "I would recommend that people don't travel, for sure, don't cross flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown, we like to say. If you see any trees down or slides or...
mendofever.com
Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
Officials closely monitoring mudslide risk where Glass Fire burned
Severe rains are elevating landslide risks across burn scars photo credit: Marc Albert/KRCB One of the areas of highest concern during the current storm system is the roughly 70,000-acre footprint of the 2020 Glass Fire primed for mudslides. Officials are monitoring the area closely. Paul Lowenthal is a division chief and fire Marshal with Santa Rosa Fire. "It is susceptible to slippage and that could include mudslides, debris flows and rockslides, caused by excessive, high intensity rainfall rates." That's primarily due to the fire wiping out the trees, shrubs, grasses and their roots, that hold steep slopes in place. He said...
Evacuation warning issued for 30-mile-long stretch of Russian River
The evacuation warning was issued Wednesday for residents near the Russian River and its tributaries from Healdsburg to Jenner.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Sheriff Matt Kendall Featured on Fox Weather Discussuing Storm Impacts
Mendocino County’s home-grown Sheriff Matt Kendall was featured on national news outlet Fox Weather this afternoon. News anchors asked Sheriff Kendall about how our region is faring during the storm. Sheriff Kendall spoke of downed trees, high winds, localized flooding, and the resiliency of Mendocino County residents in the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
SFist
Watsonville Evacuated, Guerneville Braces for Another Flood
The majority of coastal California is at a significant risk of flooding today as a 'bomb cyclone' storm bears down, with some inland areas at risk as well, and officials in Watsonville are taking no chances and have issued mandatory evacuation orders. Across the Bay Area there are sandbag shortages...
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
sonomacountygazette.com
Will the Russian River flood? How to prepare for upcoming rain
Weather forecasters promise a doozy of a rain and windstorm beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning beginning at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 through 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Sustained winds are expected to blow at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph above 1000 feet. Local gusts could reach 70 mph on the coast and at the highest peaks. Damage could include downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.
northbaybiz.com
Sonoma County Opens Emergency Operations Center, Issues Public Safety Advisory in Response to Storm
Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton has issued an emergency proclamation authorizing activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center today to monitor and respond as needed to three major storms expected through Wednesday, Jan. 11. Local emergency and weather officials are advising Sonoma County residents to avoid unnecessary travel and prepare for high winds, flash flooding, downed trees and the potential for power outages throughout the region, as well as the potential for landslides or debris flows in burn scar areas.
mendofever.com
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
mendofever.com
Snow Is Falling On Northern Mendocino County’s Higher Elevations—How Are You and Yours Holding Up?
Mendocino County has seen winds, rain, and now snow this New Year as a series of atmospheric rivers batter the region. Today has brought lighter rains, but colder temperatures. Photographs from Bell Springs resident Virgil Scigla taken six miles up the notable rural roadway of Northern Mendocino County show a...
Snow along Highway 29 in Napa County snarls traffic near Calistoga
CALISTOGA -- A rare snowfall caused traffic issues in Napa County along state Highway 29 Monday night.The snow came down on the hills above Calistoga on the Mount Saint Helena grade, where heavy snow fell at much lower than normal elevations.Several cars became stuck along Highway 29 Monday evening, requiring tow trucks to get dislodged. Snow plows were used to clear the road and keep other cars from getting stuck or sliding aroundThere was no word of any injuries.
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Comments / 0