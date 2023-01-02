photo credit: Courtesy of Sarah Stierch/Flickr Johannes Hoevertsz is director of Sonoma County Public Infrastructure - formerly Transportation and Public Works. He told KRCB News people should prepare now for Wednesday’s deluge. "So if you need sandbags, I would recommend that you go get them now you're probably a little behind, but I think there's still time," Hoevertsz said. "We're expecting the worst of the storm to come Wednesday morning and Wednesday midday." "I would recommend that people don't travel, for sure, don't cross flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown, we like to say. If you see any trees down or slides or...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO