One dead after slamming into tree in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night in Collier County.
The crash happened on US-41 and Tobago Boulevard around 11:57 p.m.
Another person is in critical condition.
US-41 was completely blocked off as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the deadly crash but have since re-opened.
No further information was immediately available.
