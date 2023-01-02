ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

One dead after slamming into tree in Collier County

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night in Collier County.

The crash happened on US-41 and Tobago Boulevard around 11:57 p.m.

Another person is in critical condition.

US-41 was completely blocked off as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the deadly crash but have since re-opened.

No further information was immediately available.

