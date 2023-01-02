Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back this week with its second season, featuring all-new adventures of the former Clone Force 99. That includes Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, and Tech, plus their errant brother Crosshair, all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. In the show's first season, Baker had the challenge of establishing these characters as worth building a television show around and differentiating them from each other even though they're clones. With that out of the way, Baker spoke to ComicBook.com about how The Bad Batch's second season differs from its first (in more detail than he revealed when we talked to him previously).

