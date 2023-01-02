Read full article on original website
Related
Sadie Sink divulges why she will find Stranger Things’ final season ‘horrible’ and ‘scary’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season. Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again. Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new...
Complex
Grisly ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart
The trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived. The fifth entry in the franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s The Hole in the Ground. It tells the story of Beth (Lily Sullivan), who goes on a road trip to visit her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children in Los Angeles, only to fight for their lives after discovering a mysterious book that summons the Deadites, according to Variety.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Sets Release Date
Netflix has announced the release date of Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special and its first-ever event to stream live globally. Selective Outrage, the comedian’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine, will stream live March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of the announcement, Netflix released both a poster and teaser trailer for the first-of-its-kind stand-up event for the platform. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Says He's "Pissed Off" to Have 'Knives Out' in the TitleReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in Line for $35M and $40M Netflix Paydays in 2023'Treason' Review: Netflix's Derivative...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
A Two-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ Shot on Damien Chazelle’s iPhone Exists: ‘It Was a Very Uncommon Situation’
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year, opening to just $5.3 million over the four-day Christmas weekend despite a production budget north of $80 million. Many box office pundits have cited the film’s gargantuan 189-minute runtime as one reason the Hollywood epic failed to connect with audiences. “Babylon” clocks in at three hours and nine minutes long, but it turns out Chazelle has a far shorter and far scrappier version of the film on his iPhone. During a recent Los Angeles Q&A for the movie (via Entertainment Weekly), Chazelle revealed that he prepared...
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker on Street Level Pod Racing and the Character He Hopes to Cross Paths With (Exclusive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back this week with its second season, featuring all-new adventures of the former Clone Force 99. That includes Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, and Tech, plus their errant brother Crosshair, all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. In the show's first season, Baker had the challenge of establishing these characters as worth building a television show around and differentiating them from each other even though they're clones. With that out of the way, Baker spoke to ComicBook.com about how The Bad Batch's second season differs from its first (in more detail than he revealed when we talked to him previously).
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Exited Series Because of Very Personal Conflict With HBO
When House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exited the series right after the first couple of episodes aired, it was a major surprise to fans, cast, and crew alike. Sapochnik's departure only became much more of a looming question as House of the Dragon's viewership and popularity continued to skyrocket over the course of Season 1 – especially after all the backlash that Sapochnik had received while directing Game of Thrones' final episodes. Now, we're finally getting some of the "personal" details about what happened there...
NME
Watch the first official trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’
The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – you can watch it above. The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot. Moving the action out of the woods and...
The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for January
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. January is the time for bad/good horror movies, and the latest from producer James Wan (Saw, Insidious) looks like an amusing mashup of Chucky and Ex Machina. Here, a life-like doll powered by AI terrifies a single mom (Get Out’s Allison Williams) and her orphaned niece. (1/6, theaters)
HBO Max removes hundreds of classic animated episodes from streamer
Episodes of Looney Tunes and The Flintstones have been removed from HBO Max
Dead to Me, Lucifer and the 7 best (and 6 worst) Netflix series endings
Over the past few years, Netflix has earned the reputation of ending its original series before their time. Ironically, prior to that, Netflix had the reputation of saving shows that had been canceled. Either way, both options have teed viewers up for some of the best and worst Netflix series endings.
startattle.com
Will Trent (Season 1 Episode 2) “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy”, trailer, release date
As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search, and Faith’s frustrations with her new partner reach unprecedented heights. Startattle.com – Will Trent | ABC. Network: ABC. Episode title: “I’m a Pretty Observant Guy”. Release date: January 10,...
tvinsider.com
‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser Hints at Life or Death Stakes (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer. In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
IGN
Evil Dead Rise - Official Red Band Trailer
New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, from writer/director Lee Cronin. Check out the terrifying, gruesome red band trailer for Evil Dead Rise, an upcoming movie starring Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher. Moving the...
Popculture
Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season
The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
Comments / 0