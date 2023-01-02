ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarks, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Woman arrested for church vandalism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With the new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. The opioid...
TULSA, OK
foxnebraska.com

No gridlock as Nebraska lawmakers kick off session

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers begin a new session without drama many had anticipated. 49 senators quietly got to work Wednesday. If some plan to follow through on a campaign pledge to change how leaders are chosen, they're saving that fight for another day as they elect committee chairs by secret ballot, a tradition Senator Ray Aguilar of Grand Island says allows the best to serve.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NE Extension: Winter Ag Programs

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — January and February is a busy time for ag educators as the bulk of face-to-face programs occur. Steve Melvin with Nebraska Extension has more on these research-based education programs. Pesticide Safety training. Chemigation Certification training. The Power of Negotiation & Communication workshop for Women in...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island marks 9th driest year on record

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Grand Island had its 9th driest year on record, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Those watching the weather hope to see improvement. Grand Island in total only had 15.20 inches of moisture in the area and the whole Tri-City area follows closely...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy