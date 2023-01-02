Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United need to sign a forward in January
Erik ten Hag has stated there is a “need” for Manchester United to sign a forward this month to try to ensure Champions League qualification. United’s 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday elevated Ten Hag’s side to fourth with 32 points and they have a game in hand on third-placed Newcastle, who have 34. With Cristiano Ronaldo having left before Christmas, the manager was asked whether a new attacker was required to finish in the top four.
EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. Manchester United also have interest, so any club that wants Thruam will have to beat Inter Milan to his signa
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
Man United: ‘Belief is growing’ at club after Bournemouth win, Erik ten Hag says
Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on 14 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
Joao Felix Fails To Return To Atletico Training Amid Manchester United Links
Joao Felix has reportedly failed to return to training as he looks for an exit from Atletico. Manchester United remain interested.
A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career
A club-by-club look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s career ahead of the start of the Portugal superstar's time in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr: SPORTING (2002-03) At the age of 12, Ronaldo left the island of Madeira and headed to Lisbon for a trial at Sporting. He joined the club’s academy and by age 16 was training with the first team. Ronaldo, a skinny, skillful winger, made his senior debut at 17...
Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances. The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal...
Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese
Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese. At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.
Report – Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 youngster
Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ligue 1 youngster Elye Wahi as he shines for Montpellier. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 French top-flight games this season and he will likely get better before this season ends. Arsenal has some...
Juventus midfielder tops passing accuracy charts in Big Five European leagues
Despite recently lifting the World Cup trophy in Qatar, Leandro Paredes will have to win over the hearts of Juventus supporters by producing impressive performances in black and white. Since making the switch from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, the midfielder is yet to showcase the type of skills that...
McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus
Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far,” Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer
Fabrizio Romano seemingly doesn’t rate Manchester United’s chances of signing former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The France international, however, is surely staying at AC Milan and is close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. Man Utd...
Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
