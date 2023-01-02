Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
01/01/2023: A very mild start to the new year
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy New Year! We didn’t leave the warmth behind in 2022. There is more to come through the first week of the year. Today’s high came shortly after midnight. 51° in Albany tied last New Year’s Day and the fifth warmest January 1st.
Birch Bark Eatery to close in mid-January
Birch Bark Eatery in Glens Falls announced its closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 4. The vegan eatery which opened its doors in 2018, will be closing for good on January 15.
Boil water advisory lifted in Saratoga Springs
The boil water advisory placed in Saratoga Springs on Sunday has officially been lifted. Many Saratoga Springs residents experienced changes in their water pressure heading into the new year, after a water main break on Excelsior Avenue.
Internet restored to South Glens Falls CSD
After nearly a month since the outage began, internet service has been restored to the South Glens Falls Central School District.
Popular menu items return to Popeyes in the new year
Popeyes celebrates the return of its beloved item, ghost pepper wings for a limited time to ring in the new year. The fan-favorite is returning to the menu after a three-year hiatus at an offer you won't want to miss.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
Crews battle below-deck fire on Hudson River tugboat
The Catskill Fire Department fought its first below-deck boat fire Sunday morning after a blaze broke out on a tugboat pushing a barge down the Hudson River.
Saratoga water main repairs made, boil water still in effect
Sunday's major water main break impacted thousands in Saratoga Springs. It has been repaired and water has been restored, but the boil water advisory remains in effect Monday.
Two EmUrgentCare locations reopen in Capital Region
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two EmUrgentCare locations in the Capital Region reopened after being temporarily closed. A.P.P Supervisor Cindy Coons said both the Glenville and Guilderland offices were able to reopen after scheduling and staff issues were resolved. The reopening provided much-needed increased access to care as respiratory illnesses like the flu, COVID and RSV […]
Cleaning the closet? The Collar City wants your clothes
The new year marks a time to re-establish or create new habits. If you're getting ready to clean out your closet, the Collar City offers a textile reuse and recycling program that can help clear the clutter.
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
Minden town offices expected to reopen after blaze
The Minden town clerk and assessor's offices, along with the town court, are expected to reopen on Tuesday after a massive fire ripped through the community's highway garage last month.
Family captures unique images, video of bobcats
RENSSELAER CO., N.Y. (News10)-A family in Rensselaer County has been capturing some amazing video of bobcats scampering in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish out of their pond. Busy wife and mom, Tiffany has recently taken on the role of backyard […]
The Purple Pub expected to open online store
The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.
Spa City schools open amid citywide water woes
It will be business as usual for Saratoga Springs City Schools coming out of the holiday recess, despite a water main break forcing citywide boil advisories to start the new year.
Different Drummer’s Kitchen moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza
Different Drummer's Kitchen, The Cook's Resource, a store that sells cooking appliances and utensils, as well as offers cooking classes, is moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the store's last day will be January 31.
Must-see home: Schenectady house part of historic GE Realty Plot inspired by Central Park
Schenectady, N.Y. — The GE Realty Plot is more than just a neighborhood. It’s a window into the history of one of America’s most storied companies, General Electric. Originally an undeveloped tract of land owned by Union College in Schenectady, it was sold to GE at the turn of the 19th century to help the college pay off a debt.
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
New Salon opens in Saratoga County
There’s a new salon in Saratoga County, Shear Gold Salon. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. The salon is located right on Saratoga Lake, and Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November
Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November.
