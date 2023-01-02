Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Says She Fought For Matthew McConaughey To Be Cast In This Major Movie
The actor reflected on the romantic comedy “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” ahead of its 20th anniversary next year.
Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Maisie Williams and Kaitlyn Dever were reportedly considered for Ellie in a Last of Us movie
Bella Ramsey wasn't always the first choice
Jeff Goldblum Said Ex-Wife Geena Davis ‘Made Falling In Love So Easy’
Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood icon known for his quirky persona and tall frame. For more than three decades, he has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men. Behind the scenes, his life has been remarkably drama-free. Goldblum has enjoyed a few great love affairs in his life, including a whirlwind romance with fellow …
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
ETOnline.com
Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson -- Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, The Talk, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy's name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father. "So...
Anna Kendrick Reveals How Her Past Abusive Relationship Affected ‘Alice, Darling’ Role
Anna Kendrick is opening up more about how her personal experience in an abusive relationship affected her lead role in the new movie Alice, Darling, now playing in theaters in New York and Los Angeles ahead of a wider theatrical release on Jan. 20. Kendrick previously told People that the project directed by Mary Nighy in her feature directorial debut and written by Alanna Francis, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, “resonated” with her because she “was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Anna Kendrick's Directorial Debut 'The Dating Game'...
Pam Grier on Why Her Performance in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Jackie Brown’ Left Her “Exhausted”
When working on Jackie Brown, Pam Grier admitted that her performance left her “exhausted.” In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment for Jackie Brown’s 25th anniversary, Grier reflected on starring in the 1997 film in which she portrayed a flight attendant caught smuggling money for an L.A. crime kingpin, Ordell Robbie (portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson), and explained how the biggest issue for her during filming was pace. More from The Hollywood ReporterSamuel L. Jackson Counters Quentin Tarantino's Stance on Marvel Stars: "These Actors Are Movie Stars"Margot Robbie Says 'I, Tonya' Made Her Realize She Was a "Good Actor" (Prompting Her...
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
Lea Michele recalls being told to get a nose job and that she 'wasn't pretty enough for film and television'
"Funny Girl" star Lea Michele recalled being told to get a nose job when she was younger. The "Glee" alum said people told her she "wasn’t pretty enough for film and television."
Sara Bareilles announced she's engaged to her partner of over 5 years
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met through the musical adaptation of "Waitress" in 2015. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
‘Emily in Paris’: Mindy’s Music Career Was Written For Ashley Park
Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy-nominated artist and 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star wrote a music career into her character Mindy's storyline.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
‘Gilmore Girls’: 4 Times a Castmember’s Family Member Appeared on the Show
'Gilmore Girls' fans should keep their eyes peeled on the next rewatch. Several family members of the show's main stars appeared throughout the series.
KULR8
Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'
Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
Sadie Sink divulges why she will find Stranger Things’ final season ‘horrible’ and ‘scary’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season. Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again. Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new...
KULR8
Emily Ratajkowski slams men who 'don't know how to handle' strong women
Emily Ratajkowski is sick of dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. The 'Gone Girl' actress - who has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer since filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September - believes some guys "truly think they want" an independent partner but ultimately don't enjoy feeling "emasculated" and the relationship then goes down hill.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’ Reveals Returning ‘Roseanne’ Character (PHOTOS)
The Conners is finally unveiling its long-rumored returning character in new first-look images for the January 11 episode, “Two More Years and a Stolen Rose.”. Eric Allan Kramer, who played Bobo in Roseanne‘s Season 1 episode, “Dan’s Birthday Bash,” will officially reprise his role after more than 30 years. As viewers of Roseanne may recall, Bobo owns a snowplowing company and has quite a temper when he drinks, as is teased in the newly-released photos from the upcoming episode of The Conners.
