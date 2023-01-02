Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
High Point University
HPU Alumnus Honored with Naming of Patriots Plaza
During High Point University’s Homecoming weekend, Jerry Murdock, class of 1962, was honored for his continuous loyalty and service to High Point University. Pictured from left is his daughter Kendra Wells, wife Joan Murdock, Jerry Murdock and HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 –...
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
alamancenews.com
Burlington pledges $730K toward Alamance Foods expansion
Company will also seek $630,000 from county commissioners later this month. Burlington’s city council has approved $730,000 in financial incentives to defray the cost of an industrial expansion that the locally-based food processor Alamance Foods has in the offing near Burlington’s border with Graham. The council voted 5-to-0...
WXII 12
CDC raises multiple Piedmont Triad counties' COVID-19 level to high
N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some Piedmont Triad communities have a high level of COVID-19 spread and local doctors are asking people to take precautions. Doctors like Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health, are asking people to stay...
triad-city-beat.com
GSO city council declines to extend downtown Social District, citing concerns about homelessness and public safety
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. An item discussed during Greensboro’s City Council meeting on Tuesday sought to make downtown Greensboro a bit more fun than...
Asheboro man is the Quilt King
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
Winston-Salem implements new safety measures
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re only three days into the new year, and safety is top of mind for Winston-Salem leaders. City council members met and approved two new safety features at Tuesday night’s meeting. They approved the placement of poles that will hold the new automated license plate readers. They also voted to add Live911 […]
Pine Ridge nursing home fined over $100k after 2022 staffing shortage that left 2 dead
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The nursing home whose staffing issues during a 2022 winter storm left two patients dead paid thousands in fines. A spokesperson for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Thomasville paid a reduced penalty of over $126,000 after nearly 100 patients only had three […]
Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue. Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety. "We've...
'This is a blessing to me' | Resident living pallet homes at Pomona Park is thankful for the temporary housing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People have been living at the temporary shelters, called pallet homes, in Greensboro for a couple of weeks now. They give the homeless a place to stay during the cold winter months. Tuesday, we met one of the residents from Pomona Park. It's a temporary fix,...
Thomasville fire raises concerns about vacant buildings, homelessness
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two vacant buildings in Thomasville burned down in less than a year, and leaders believe they know what the root cause is. “These vacant buildings tend to cause issues for the entire community, not just the area it resides in,” said Eddie Bowling, assistant city manager. Since 2001, at least four […]
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
Greensboro nonprofit that lost thousands in PayPal scam holding drag show fundraiser
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local nonprofit is holding a fundraiser after being targeted by scammers to the tune of $40,000. Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that throws Greensboro’s annual pride festival, fell victim to a PayPal scam in December, losing thousands. The group will be holding a fundraiser on January 21 at […]
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County high school gym gets upgraded 95 years later
High Point Central’s gym floor was installed in 1927. The school unveiled the updated hardwood Tuesday.
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
Pinnacle community mourns loss of firefighter, business owner
PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and business owner. Van Boles was a volunteer firefighter with the Pinnacle Fire Department for 34 years. He was last on duty Sunday night and died early Monday morning. State law dictates that any firefighter or medical worker who […]
Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards. According to city […]
