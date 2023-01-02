ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

My Fox 8

Greensboro Housing Coalition helping secure affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Homes can be a source of stress instead of comfort for some families. They can also be a health hazard. A record number of homeowners and renters have turned to Greensboro Housing Coalition for help. Executive Director Josie Williams says they have helped about 3,500 clients each year for the past two years. Two of the nonprofit’s main departments focus on preventing homelessness and foreclosure. They also have a Healthy Homes Department and a Community Engagement Department to combat environmental or social injustices.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU Alumnus Honored with Naming of Patriots Plaza

During High Point University’s Homecoming weekend, Jerry Murdock, class of 1962, was honored for his continuous loyalty and service to High Point University. Pictured from left is his daughter Kendra Wells, wife Joan Murdock, Jerry Murdock and HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 –...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington pledges $730K toward Alamance Foods expansion

Company will also seek $630,000 from county commissioners later this month. Burlington’s city council has approved $730,000 in financial incentives to defray the cost of an industrial expansion that the locally-based food processor Alamance Foods has in the offing near Burlington’s border with Graham. The council voted 5-to-0...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro man is the Quilt King

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem implements new safety measures

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re only three days into the new year, and safety is top of mind for Winston-Salem leaders. City council members met and approved two new safety features at Tuesday night’s meeting. They approved the placement of poles that will hold the new automated license plate readers. They also voted to add Live911 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro restaurants struggle with staffing shortages

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you have dined at a local restaurant in the last few months, you may have experienced longer wait times and noticed fewer servers. Restaurants all across the Piedmont Triad are feeling the effects of a labor shortage, and the shortage of employees is causing a strain on current workers. Restaurants […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pinnacle community mourns loss of firefighter, business owner

PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad community is mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and business owner. Van Boles was a volunteer firefighter with the Pinnacle Fire Department for 34 years. He was last on duty Sunday night and died early Monday morning. State law dictates that any firefighter or medical worker who […]
PINNACLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards.   According to city […]
GREENSBORO, NC

