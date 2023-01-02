Read full article on original website
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
Waco weighs reviving downtown Silo District Trolley in new form
The free bus that ran between Magnolia Market at the Silos, parking areas and downtown businesses stopped cold when the pandemic hit in 2020. The service might come back in a new form, but city officials are still determining what its route and funding model would look like. The city...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Retrial in infant's 2013 death to stay in Waco for now
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco will have to wait for jury selection next week to see if the trial will be moved to another county, and prosecutors will have to present their case without hair follicle evidence used in the initial trial.
Local Agate
1. Rasner, Bright, O'Loughlin, C.Tanner, Cameron. 62. Skins, No. 8: Robert Rasner, Bill Bright, James O'Loughlin, Ray Cameron. McLennan: Nick Shogbonyo 3 0-0 8; CJ Hall 3 5-5 13; Dayvaughn Froe 0 0-0 0; Jaylen Thompson 0 0-0 0; A.J. Barnes 8 3-5 20; Jared Clawson 2 2-2 6; Omarion Smith 5 5-8 15; Mason Lockhart 0 0-0 0; Kaleb Pouncy 0 0-0 0; Cedric Kelley 2 2-2 6; Totals: 23 17-22 66.
Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar
It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
Waco High girls roll to 43-31 win over Lake Belton
Ciarra Shaw hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points as the Waco High girls basketball squad surged past Lake Belton with a 43-31 win on Tuesday night as the two squads continued district play following the winter break. The Lady Lions are now 9-10 on the season and...
Slippery Frogs steal one at the end, knock off No. 19 Baylor, 88-87
Baylor couldn’t stop that force named Mike Miles, but it was lesser known teammate Chuck O’Bannon who delivered the final blow for TCU. O’Bannon drained a baseline jumper with four seconds remaining as the No. 17 Horned Frogs overcame a 17-point deficit to pull off an 88-87 win over No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
Ex-day care owner seeks to move retrial in infant's death out of Waco
A woman facing a retrial in the 2013 death of an infant at her former home day care in Waco is seeking to have the case moved, arguing publicity surrounding the child’s death prevents a fair trial in McLennan County. Visiting Judge David Hodges is scheduled to hear arguments...
Missi commits to Baylor men's basketball
Baylor men's basketball continued its recruiting hot streak as five-star center Yves Missi committed on Wednesday night. The 6-11 Missi is ranked No. 25 nationally in the 2024 class by ESPN. Like Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Missi is a native of Cameroon whose older brother, Steve Moundou-Missi, played for Harvard from 2011-15 and both parents played for the Cameroon national team.
LETTERS: Tetens now in control of womens' reproductive health
The headline for last week’s piece by Eli Lehrer, “Good year for mainstream Republicans - Limited government, markets won many debates in 2022,” would have laughable if it wasn’t so tragic. Clearly Lehrer doesn’t have a uterus. More disturbing was the Sunday story on Josh...
