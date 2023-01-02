Read full article on original website
Sadie Sink divulges why she will find Stranger Things’ final season ‘horrible’ and ‘scary’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season. Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again. Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new...
Complex
Grisly ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart
The trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived. The fifth entry in the franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s The Hole in the Ground. It tells the story of Beth (Lily Sullivan), who goes on a road trip to visit her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children in Los Angeles, only to fight for their lives after discovering a mysterious book that summons the Deadites, according to Variety.
Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned
A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Canceled Netflix Shows That Won’t Return in 2023
Some of your favorites won't be returning to Netflix next year. Here's a few of the series the streaming platform didn't renew.
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Sets Release Date
Netflix has announced the release date of Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special and its first-ever event to stream live globally. Selective Outrage, the comedian’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine, will stream live March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of the announcement, Netflix released both a poster and teaser trailer for the first-of-its-kind stand-up event for the platform. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Says He's "Pissed Off" to Have 'Knives Out' in the TitleReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in Line for $35M and $40M Netflix Paydays in 2023'Treason' Review: Netflix's Derivative...
11 New Shows to Watch in January 2023
Along with the New Year, the month of January will bring a new slate of shows on some of the top streaming platforms. The emerging themes explore topics such as success, nostalgia and heart-racing adventure. Among them, the return of “Ginny & Georgina” on Netflix. In the upcoming season, Ginny will attempt to uncover her mother’s mysterious past and Georgina will work even harder to keep her unfavorable past hidden. “Velma,” premiering on HBO Max, stars Mindy Kaling as the beloved character in a new adult comedy version of the Scooby-Doo children’s series.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for...
A Two-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ Shot on Damien Chazelle’s iPhone Exists: ‘It Was a Very Uncommon Situation’
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year, opening to just $5.3 million over the four-day Christmas weekend despite a production budget north of $80 million. Many box office pundits have cited the film’s gargantuan 189-minute runtime as one reason the Hollywood epic failed to connect with audiences. “Babylon” clocks in at three hours and nine minutes long, but it turns out Chazelle has a far shorter and far scrappier version of the film on his iPhone. During a recent Los Angeles Q&A for the movie (via Entertainment Weekly), Chazelle revealed that he prepared...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good
When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.
Popculture
A Brand New Netflix Documentary Just Shot to No. 1
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the latest documentary from Rory Kennedy, has been slowly climbing up the Netflix charts since its release on Dec. 16. The film now holds the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 films in the U.S. chart. The Volcano centers on the December 2019 eruption of Whakaari in New Zealand and those who were rescued from the island.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Android Authority
The best streaming shows we can't wait to watch in 2023
From video game adaptations to new MCU and Star Wars shows, 2023 looks like it will be a great year for binge-watching. 2022 was a year that brought us new streaming shows like Dahmer, Star Wars: Andor, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It also brought several great returning shows like The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bridgerton, and especially the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we may have to wait a while for that show’s fifth and final season, there are a ton of other major new streaming shows we are looking forward to in 2023.
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
KULR8
Lena Dunham cast her dog in Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham cast her dog Ingrid in 'Catherine Called Birdy'. The 36-year-old 'Girls' creator wrote and directed the 2022 medieval comedy film - based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman - and Dunham joked that she "believed in" Ingrid when she cast her as the baby Jesus in the Christmas pageant scene.
KULR8
Miley Cyrus reveals release date for new single
Miley Cyrus will release her new single on January 13. The 30-year-old pop star has been teasing fans on social media in recent weeks that new music is on the way and revealed on Sunday (01.01.23) that new track 'Flowers' will drop in just under a fortnight. Alongside a clip...
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker on Street Level Pod Racing and the Character He Hopes to Cross Paths With (Exclusive)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back this week with its second season, featuring all-new adventures of the former Clone Force 99. That includes Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, and Tech, plus their errant brother Crosshair, all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. In the show's first season, Baker had the challenge of establishing these characters as worth building a television show around and differentiating them from each other even though they're clones. With that out of the way, Baker spoke to ComicBook.com about how The Bad Batch's second season differs from its first (in more detail than he revealed when we talked to him previously).
Gizmodo
An Ordinary Schmo Tries to Save the World in Hulu's Koala Man
Watch the rise of a hero from Down Under in Koala Man, which stars creator Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) along with Hugh Jackman in his animated series debut. The series comes from Cusack’s eccentric brain, with Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (both writers on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) executive producing.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Exited Series Because of Very Personal Conflict With HBO
When House of the Dragon showrunner Miguel Sapochnik exited the series right after the first couple of episodes aired, it was a major surprise to fans, cast, and crew alike. Sapochnik's departure only became much more of a looming question as House of the Dragon's viewership and popularity continued to skyrocket over the course of Season 1 – especially after all the backlash that Sapochnik had received while directing Game of Thrones' final episodes. Now, we're finally getting some of the "personal" details about what happened there...
KULR8
Gwyneth Paltrow has 'nothing left to quit'
Gwyneth Paltrow has "nothing left to quit". The 'Iron Man' actress does't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions because she thinks they "set us up to fail" so would rather set "broader goals" for the year ahead, though she admitted she's also run out of vices to give up.
wegotthiscovered.com
The episodic reboot of a studio-killing fantasy bomb makes amends by reaching #1 on streaming
It’s one thing to kill a franchise at the first hurdle, but it’s something else entirely to run an entire studio into the ground, with 2007’s disastrous The Golden Compass hammering the final nail into the coffin of New Line Cinema as a standalone entity, before the outfit was absorbed into Warner Bros. less than a year after the blockbuster’s release. Praise be to the age of reboots, then, because His Dark Materials was a substantially better and much more well-received adaptation of the source material.
