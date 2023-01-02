Read full article on original website
Kansas woman, infant dead after crash with semitruck on New Year’s Day, KHP says
Kansas Highway Patrol say the woman’s car may have broken down on U.S. 54.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
2 Pa. men accused of selling marijuana in SW Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY—Two Pennsylvania men are facing drug distribution charges in Pawnee County Kansas. On December 29, deputies in Pawnee County arrested Jason J. Cleaver, 22 of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Richard S. Cleaver, 23 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Pawnee County District Attorney Doug McNett.
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
