Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
iPhone in 2023 — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Ultra, iPhone SE 4 and more
iPhones remain a big part of Apple's business. Here's what could happen to the iPhone in 2023, from new phones in the fall to a potential iPhone SE update.
Apple gets final deadline for switching iPhone to USB-C (but it's ages away!)
EU says the iPhone's Lightning port must give way to a USB-C switch - but we may have to wait until the iPhone 17!!
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on a Samsung Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Modern smartphone camera settings can be a little tricky to navigate, as there are so many options to choose from when taking a photo. Samsung Galaxy phones have more camera settings than most, so let's take a look through the basics of the camera so that you can use it to the best of your ability.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Pre-Installed Samsung Apps on Galaxy Devices
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung phones come with a lot of pre-installed apps, hoarding a chunk of your total internal storage. Some of these apps also run in the background, depleting battery life and hogging processing power. This makes your phone slower and needs more frequent charging.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
Android Authority
Apple's mixed reality headset could have a waist-mounted battery
The waist-mounted battery was a controversial design choice among Apple engineers. A report has revealed new details about Apple’s unannounced mixed reality headset. The headset could feature a waist-mounted battery, magnetically attachable custom prescription lenses, and more. The headset may not work well with third-party Bluetooth headphones. Although it...
Android Authority
Leaked video may give us our first hands-on look at the Pixel 7a
The video seems to confirm a few details about the Pixel 7a. A video of the Pixel 7a has leaked online. The video gives us our first hands-on look at the upcoming phone. The video reveals some design and spec details. When it comes to its Pixel phones, Google’s not...
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
Gizmodo
The Year Ahead in Smartphones
Florence Ion covers smartphones and smart homes for Gizmodo. She’s been writing about the Android operating system since 2012 and recently added iOS to her repertoire. You can follow her coverage here, and email story ideas or arguments why she should switch to the iPhone here. The top story:
The Verge
Samsung ViewFinity S9 first look: a sleek alternative to Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung announced its ViewFinity S9 monitor earlier this week. With a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution and stylish aluminum enclosure, it seems like Samsung is trying to square off with Apple’s Studio Display — likely for a lower price — and LG’s high-resolution monitors. I had a chance to check out the ViewFinity S9 up close at Samsung’s First Look event here at CES 2023, and my first impressions were quite positive.
The Verge
Support for spatial audio arrives on the Google Pixel
The Google Pixel’s January update is here, and it adds a new spatial audio feature for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro phones. Android researcher Mishaal Rahman has verified that a toggle for the feature is appearing in the settings menu of the Pixel 6 Pro with the stable update, which is rolling out now to Pixel devices.
