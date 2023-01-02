ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13newsnow.com

Comeback bid falls short as ODU men's basketball falls 78-71 at Troy

TROY, Ala. — Senior Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored a career-high 31 points, while Ben Stanley added 14 as the Old Dominion men’s basketball team fell 78-71 to Troy on Thursday night in Sun Belt Conference action. “Troy came out very distruptive early on defense and made it hard for...
