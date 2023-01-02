Read full article on original website
Drying out and remaining mild before winter chill returns in time for weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After some evening showers, we'll start to dry things out overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s!. Tomorrow will be a better day as we see some sunshine and continue to dry out! Enjoy it because it won't last. WINTER...
Cloudy, warm weather will see temps in the 60s along with occasional rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — After another foggy morning it will once again be a cloudy day with some occasional showers. High temperatures will continue to be unseasonably warm and in the 60s!. Tomorrow will be a better day as things continue to dry out, with a few peeks of...
Clouds and showers continue along with mild temperatures before a cool down arrives
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue along with scattered showers. Nothing very heavy but soggy. A few isolated showers will be possible through tonight as well. More scattered showers tomorrow and Wednesday. LATE WEEK COOLDOWN:. It's very mild for the first half of the week. Temperatures start...
Lower Allen police remind drivers of importance of slowing down near schools
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's a new year and the Lower Allen Township Police Department (LATPD) has asked drivers to exercise caution as students return to the classroom. Officials warned people to drive especially safe on Carlisle Road by Cedar Cliff High School and Highland Elementary School as...
Bus gets caught in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A South Central Transit Authority Bus in downtown Lancaster has gotten caught in a sinkhole in the areas of Orange and Duke St. in downtown Lancaster according to Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner Parsons says the incident occurred at the stop light near the city's...
Stick with your goals in 2023
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — You’ve popped the champagne, eaten the pork and sauerkraut, 2023 is underway. Most people drop their New Years Resolutions after just two weeks. Therapist Sheri Robinson with Kairos Ascending Therapeutic Services shared some tips to get us heading into the new year in...
Police and mom beg for information in York County missing persons case
Lower Windsor Township, York County — UPDATE | A frantic search is underway for a missing 19-year-old in York County. Kadin Black was last seen on December 17 in the Wrightsville, Lower Windsor Township area. “Kadin, if you see this, you are so loved. You are so loved by...
Ten people displaced after row home fire in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ten people have been displaced after a fire in Harrisburg, officials say. The fire started just before 6:00 PM on Hummel Street in Allison Hill. Two dozen city firefighters kept the blaze from spreading. Crews from Harrisburg were assisted by other municipal fire companies.
York City PD inducts 12 new officers to the force
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department (YCPD) will be swearing in 12 probationary officers Friday according to city officials. Officials say the ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at 101 S. George St. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. According to a press release by...
Former PennDOT employee arrested for Driver's License Fraud, State Police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A former PennDOT employee has been arrested after being accused of using his government position to run a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate vehicles, police say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, Angelo Carrion, while employed by PennDOT as...
Police pursuit, crash closes part of I-81 NB in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — State Police say part of I-81 Northbound in Cumberland County is closed following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Authorities say Pennsylvania State Police-Chambersburg was notified of a vehicle that had been involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes in Chambersburg around 6:00 PM.
Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire
LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
Elderly woman killed in Lancaster County house fire, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say an elderly woman was killed in a fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. Authorities say County 911 received a call around 8:40 AM on Tuesday morning for a report of smoke coming out of the back of a house. The caller told dispatchers that they thought the person who lived there was still inside the home.
Report of online threat leads to barricaded person inside Dauphin County home, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County say a 911 call for a report of an online threat led to a large police presence in Lower Paxton Township for several hours on Tuesday morning. Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Kensington Way around...
Mother arrested in connection with drowning of 5-year-old in Susquehanna River, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A mother has been arrested for the drowning of her 5-year-old child, after she left him unsupervised near a local river. Susquehanna Regional Police Department says Autumn Vossler had left her 5-year-old son unattended to on Aug. 8 of 2021 along the Susquehanna River.
19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
Two men arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Mifflin Co. woman
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they have arrested the two men they claim killed a Mifflin County woman. Officials said they have charged Michael Kennedy from Yeagertown, Pennsylvania and Trevor Middaugh from Lewistown, Pennsylvania with the deadly shooting of Paige Kibe. Kennedy and Middaugh...
One person shot, four injured in fight in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say one person was shot and four others injured in a fight on the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on New Year's Day around 1:30 AM. When police arrived, they say they found four people with facial injuries. All four people...
Man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death of 26-year-old Lancaster Co. woman
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to seven to 20 years in state prison for drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy, officials say. 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was convicted in October for selling fentanyl that caused Brittany Zimmerman's death on February...
Man on the loose after rape of 10-year-old in Cumberland County, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are in the process of hunting down a man who allegedly sexually and physically abused a 10-year-old. Authorities in Lower Allen Township say 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest after being accused of raping the individual on May 3 of 2019.
