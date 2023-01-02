ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Clouds and showers continue along with mild temperatures before a cool down arrives

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Cloudy skies continue along with scattered showers. Nothing very heavy but soggy. A few isolated showers will be possible through tonight as well. More scattered showers tomorrow and Wednesday. LATE WEEK COOLDOWN:. It's very mild for the first half of the week. Temperatures start...
local21news.com

Bus gets caught in sinkhole in downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A South Central Transit Authority Bus in downtown Lancaster has gotten caught in a sinkhole in the areas of Orange and Duke St. in downtown Lancaster according to Commissioner Josh Parsons. Commissioner Parsons says the incident occurred at the stop light near the city's...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Stick with your goals in 2023

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — You’ve popped the champagne, eaten the pork and sauerkraut, 2023 is underway. Most people drop their New Years Resolutions after just two weeks. Therapist Sheri Robinson with Kairos Ascending Therapeutic Services shared some tips to get us heading into the new year in...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Ten people displaced after row home fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ten people have been displaced after a fire in Harrisburg, officials say. The fire started just before 6:00 PM on Hummel Street in Allison Hill. Two dozen city firefighters kept the blaze from spreading. Crews from Harrisburg were assisted by other municipal fire companies.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

York City PD inducts 12 new officers to the force

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department (YCPD) will be swearing in 12 probationary officers Friday according to city officials. Officials say the ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at 101 S. George St. in the Council Chambers of City Hall. According to a press release by...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two teenagers dead after New Year's Eve house fire

LANCASTER, Pa — A New Year’s Eve fire at a home in Lancaster City has left two sisters dead. Eighteen-year-old Anna Leavitt and her thirteen-year-old sister Ariana Leavitt both lost their lives due to injuries sustained the the third alarm fire at 427 West Lemon Street. A memorial...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Elderly woman killed in Lancaster County house fire, officials say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say an elderly woman was killed in a fire on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue in West Lampeter Township. Authorities say County 911 received a call around 8:40 AM on Tuesday morning for a report of smoke coming out of the back of a house. The caller told dispatchers that they thought the person who lived there was still inside the home.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

19-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of 18-year-old in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police are now searching for a teen who is wanted for the killing of an 18-year-old on W. Jackson St. 19-year-old Alajah Holmes is currently wanted for homicide charges after the shooting of an 18-year-old on the 300 block of W. Jackson St.
local21news.com

One person shot, four injured in fight in Harrisburg, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Harrisburg say one person was shot and four others injured in a fight on the 1500 block of Berryhill Street on New Year's Day around 1:30 AM. When police arrived, they say they found four people with facial injuries. All four people...
HARRISBURG, PA

