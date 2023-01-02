Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
WDBJ7.com
Recovery mission continues for missing boaters
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
wfxrtv.com
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
wfxrtv.com
Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage to home
Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage …. Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a...
wfirnews.com
Buchanan development will include craft brewery, apartments
Its called Factory Flats and in a few years a long-abandoned manufacturing facility in Buchanan is slated to become home to living spaces and a craft brewery. A significant loan from Botetourt County will help make that happen, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (2) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Franklin News Post
Private nursing college to open second Virginia location in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE — The Galen College of Nursing, a for-profit nurse training school with 14 campuses nationwide, will open a 15th in the Roanoke Valley this April. The college will open in partnership with the HCA Virginia Health System, to which the LewisGale Medical Center belongs. Galen plans to offer a two-year program for an associate degree in nursing, together with a advanced associate program with prerequisites required for registered nurse or licensed practical nurse training.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
WSLS
Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
cardinalnews.org
Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet
The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
WSLS
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year to remember. Eleni Paige was the first baby to be born in 2023 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital. Good news – both mom and baby are healthy and have since gone home from the hospital. Eleni was born just before 3 a.m. on...
