ROANOKE — The Galen College of Nursing, a for-profit nurse training school with 14 campuses nationwide, will open a 15th in the Roanoke Valley this April. The college will open in partnership with the HCA Virginia Health System, to which the LewisGale Medical Center belongs. Galen plans to offer a two-year program for an associate degree in nursing, together with a advanced associate program with prerequisites required for registered nurse or licensed practical nurse training.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO