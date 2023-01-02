ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

WAVY News 10

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and […]
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Recovery mission continues for missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search was day three. Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday. Crews with Virginia Conservation Police and Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad worked in the rain....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lane closed after a vehicle crash on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 183 near Lexington, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the southbound left shoulder and lane are closed at this time....
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage to home

Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage …. Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Buchanan development will include craft brewery, apartments

Its called Factory Flats and in a few years a long-abandoned manufacturing facility in Buchanan is slated to become home to living spaces and a craft brewery. A significant loan from Botetourt County will help make that happen, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:
BUCHANAN, VA
Franklin News Post

Private nursing college to open second Virginia location in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE — The Galen College of Nursing, a for-profit nurse training school with 14 campuses nationwide, will open a 15th in the Roanoke Valley this April. The college will open in partnership with the HCA Virginia Health System, to which the LewisGale Medical Center belongs. Galen plans to offer a two-year program for an associate degree in nursing, together with a advanced associate program with prerequisites required for registered nurse or licensed practical nurse training.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Food banks in Southwest Virginia expect demand to increase in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – Food banks are expecting to see more people using their services this year but there’s an issue ... many shelves are empty. Feeding Southwest Virginia serves 26 counties across the state. CEO and President, Pamela Irvine, is worried about the limited food supply they have.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Danville’s White Mill restoration project began with a tweet

The transformation of a massive riverfront property in Danville all started in 2018 with a tweet. The White Mill, a former Dan River Mills site, has been sitting vacant on the banks of the Dan River for over a decade. Now, the city has partnered with Wisconsin-based developer the Alexander...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting

A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

