MMAmania.com
Police bodycam footage released in Colby Covington street attack
Police body camera footage was recently released in the Colby Covington steakhouse attack, documenting Miami law enforcement’s response to the alleged sucker punch by fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and one of his street certified cronies. “I know somebody rolled up on him and I know who it was,...
firefighternation.com
Miami (FL) Firefighter Defends Punching Handcuffed Patient Who Spit at Him: ‘I Was a Victim’
A former Miami firefighter who punched a handcuffed man on a stretcher who spit at him is defending his actions, telling a Miami television station he was a victim in the incident. Miami Department of Fire Rescue Lt. Robert Webster took early retirement after the incident, which took place on...
cw34.com
Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
Where is the Parkland school shooter? The state won’t say
The gunman who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school nearly five years ago has spent the last nine weeks in the custody of the Florida of Corrections. Where? That’s anyone’s guess. In an unusually secretive move, the state has refused to disclose the location of convicted killer Nikolas Cruz, 24, who was sentenced to 34 consecutive life terms for the murders and attempted murders he ...
Illegal Immigrant & Fraud Violinist Arrested In Palm Beach County
An investigation found that 22-year old Giovani Radu was using a fake non-profit to collect at least $80,000 in the last year, claiming he needed money to help his sick child. Turns out, the man doesn't have any kids.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died
MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood. Then he became a...
Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
WPBF News 25
Teen who opened clinic, practiced medicine without a license sentenced to 28 months in prison for separate charges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The teen who gained international notoriety after opening his own medical clinic and practicing medicine without a license has beensentenced to 28 months in prison on separate fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 24, was convicted on fraud and grand theft charges. According to a...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
niceville.com
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
cw34.com
14-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in South Florida
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after he shot another teenager, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, deputies and paramedics responded to a shooting call near Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach. First...
15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale
A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
Click10.com
Authorities investigating after body found on Alligator Alley
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were investigating after a body was found on Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said the body was found in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
