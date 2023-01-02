ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

MMAmania.com

Police bodycam footage released in Colby Covington street attack

Police body camera footage was recently released in the Colby Covington steakhouse attack, documenting Miami law enforcement’s response to the alleged sucker punch by fellow UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and one of his street certified cronies. “I know somebody rolled up on him and I know who it was,...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where is the Parkland school shooter? The state won’t say

The gunman who murdered 17 people at a Parkland high school nearly five years ago has spent the last nine weeks in the custody of the Florida of Corrections. Where? That’s anyone’s guess. In an unusually secretive move, the state has refused to disclose the location of convicted killer Nikolas Cruz, 24, who was sentenced to 34 consecutive life terms for the murders and attempted murders he ...
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man shot during dispute in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning following a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the Venezia Lakes gated community in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 136th Terrace. According to Miami-Dade police, a dispute occurred between two men, at which...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died

MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood.  Then he became a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday. Fort Lauderdale Police did not ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Authorities investigating after body found on Alligator Alley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities were investigating after a body was found on Alligator Alley in far western Broward County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Indiana Miranda, an FHP spokesperson, said the body was found in the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

