Palm Beach County, FL

gary dumoulin
2d ago

Thanks to natural immunity built up by ending the lockdowns and allowing the virus to run it's course, the death rate from omicron is very low. China, with it's complete zero Covid lockdowns is losing millions of people due to omicron. Sometimes it is important to listen to all the doctors, not just the ones approved by the NHC and CDC propogandists.

windows open
2d ago

I think bcuz Florida being a tourist state allows people from all around the world 🌎 🤔 😳 to bring viruses /diseases and who knows what else into contact with others more easily

Robin Miller
2d ago

Right now I have every symptom of covid, but tested negative. My doctor said, welcome to the Flu!

Experts say new COVID variant XBB1.5 spreading fast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new COVID variant is emerging in the U.S and here in South Florida. You may be thinking COVID is in the rearview mirror and is no longer a threat. Experts say there's reason for concern with a new variant, called XBB1.5. "I'm...
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care

Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day

On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
DeSantis Invokes MLK and Lincoln While Attacking “Wokeness”

Via www.miamitimesonline.com – Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage...
Travelers say airport operations back to normal at PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a few weeks of hectic travel at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), with several delays and cancellations, travelers are finally breathing a sigh of relief. According to the PBIA flight boards, there were no cancellations Tuesday. Travelers tell CBS12 News that their...
