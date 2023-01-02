Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped rescue the canine. It...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what’s next?. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in...
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
WCAX
Grant opens for watershed protection projects
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Advocates said rivers are healthier and more resilient thanks to restoration efforts along the Connecticut River. Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two...
WCAX
Health center seeks to recruit new dental workers
Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what’s next?. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in...
WCAX
Full circle: CityPlace project to bring housing back to urban renewal zone
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road
PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
Colchester Sun
Essex Rescue shocked by municipalities’ letter asking for transparency and influence through audit and other conditions
ESSEX RESCUE — A letter written by the five municipalities served by Essex Rescue seeks to give the municipalities more transparency and influence over the emergency service’s budget and operations. The drafted letter is a response to the rapidly increasing cost of Essex Rescue in the last two...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating sugarhouse fire in East Irasburg
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Investigators from the Vermont State Police are looking to determine what caused a sugarhouse in East Irasburg to catch fire on Tuesday evening. Members of the Irasburg Fire Department said they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. at a location off of Vermont Route 58. When crews arrived on the scene, the sugarhouse was completely engulfed in flames.
WCAX
Montpelier wastewater plant to benefit from $20M upgrade
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $20 million is headed to Montpelier for environmental upgrades to the city’s wastewater management facility. Capital City and state leaders gathered with USDA officials Tuesday to announce the investment. “We have aging infrastructure that is being upgraded, which is always critical,” said Christopher Cox, the chief operator of the Montpelier facility.
WCAX
Irasburg sugarhouse destroyed in explosion, fire
Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 3 hours ago. More seasonable...
WCAX
Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue
ESSE, Vt. (WCAX) - The costs for emergency services are on the rise in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. On Monday night, the town of Essex voted to sign a letter to Essex Rescue with a list of requests to help them better understand why costs are going up. In the coming weeks, Jericho, Underhill, Essex Junction, and Westford will also consider signing on. The letter asks Essex Rescue to provide more transparency, asking for quarterly financial reports and a voting member on the rescue’s board. Additionally, they wish to see an operational assessment of the EMS provider.
nbcboston.com
Missing Vermont Man's Body Recovered From NH River
The body of a missing Vermont man was recovered from the Connecticut River near Hanover, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. A Fish and Game Department dive team recovered the body of 74-year-old Roger Blake, of Norwich, Vermont, around 10 a.m. Blake had...
Barton Chronicle
Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder
NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
WCAX
Orange County sheriff blames budget cuts for end of overnight patrols
The costs for emergency services are on the rise here in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce 'clean heat' bill.
WCAX
Tractor-trailer crash closes Swanton roadway - clipped version
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
VTDigger
$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
WCAX
What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?
Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 9 hours ago. More seasonable...
WCAX
How Vermont farmers work to protect their flocks amid avian influenza fears - clipped version
Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. UVM Medical Center’s Baby New Year shares birthday with mom, aunt. The Baby New Year at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington made his appearance just before noon on the first, and he already has something in common with his mom.
Comments / 0