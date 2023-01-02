Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks even more appealing in this colour
Samsung's colours for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have leaked, and I've found a new favourite
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
The OnePlus 11 beats Samsung to the punch with an early launch in China
If there's any company that loves to announce the same product a few times, it's OnePlus. Although we're about a month out from an India-based global launch event for the OnePlus 11, China is getting the early access treatment for the second year in a row. As we wait impatiently to get our chance to try out the company's latest phone, there's no need to rely on rumors and leaks from here on out. The OnePlus 11 is official, with the phone hitting store shelves in China next week.
The Verge
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
What to expect from Samsung in 2023
Whatever the year, Samsung continually wows us with some of the most innovative, interesting and downright wondrous tech around. Here’s what we expect from Samsung in 2023. Samsung had a stellar 2022. Its mobile devices once again led the way for Android, whether it was the Galaxy S22 range or the maturing of its foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4.
Phone Arena
Samsung's super-low-cost Galaxy A14 5G is official with high-res screen and Android 13
The race for the title of best budget phone in 2023 is heating up from the very early stages of the year, with Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G formally (and surprisingly discreetly) unveiled today en route to a US release via AT&T as soon as next week. Despite the international existence...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Phone Arena
The OnePlus 11 is out with fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the best haptics on Android
This story is developing, we will be adding more information as we get it... The first phone with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the year is out and it is none other than a handset in the OnePlus 11 series. The phone has already been previewed in various leaks and it is now getting announced in China, just in time before the local New Year celebrations, then will appear for the rest of the world a few weeks later.
Android Headlines
Some Samsung devices aren't getting Google Play system updates
Some Samsung smartphones are having a mysterious problem where they aren’t getting the monthly Google Play system updates. User reports on Reddit and Samsung Community forums say the phones are stuck on the July 2022 Play system update. The Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, and Galaxy Z series foldables are among the affected devices, though several other models also have the issue. The company has yet to comment on the matter.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Android Headlines
January 2023 security update is live for Samsung's Galaxy A73
Samsung has released the January 2023 Android security patch for one more Galaxy smartphone. The Galaxy A73 is picking up the latest security update. It follows the Galaxy Note 10 series and the Galaxy S21 series in the party. You can expect more Galaxy devices to join in the coming days.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 specifications
The OnePlus 11 got announced in China today. The global model will be coming on February 7. It will be basically identical to the Chinese one, with global software, and possibly different RAM + storage combos. Therefore, we know exactly what to expect thanks to this launch. Having said that,...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11 debuts as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flattened-screen flagship with Hasselblad cameras and "durable" 100W flash charging
OnePlus has finally revealed the 11 in full, albeit only to its Chinese-market audience at the start of the year as with its predecessor, the 10 Pro. On that note, the brand has now revealed that the 2 premium smartphones have very similar display specs, down to the size and resolution.
Samsung will reveal its secret sliding phone display this week
Folding phones are so 2022. Samsung's new display tech unfolds and then slides to become even bigger
Android Headlines
HyperX is launching two new gaming peripherals at CES 2023
HyperX is announcing a couple of new accessories today at CES 2023 for gamers, including the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse and the Clutch Gladiate controller for Xbox. The Pulsefire Haste 2 is the follow-up to original, which we reviewed and loved for its lightweight design and simplistic looks. Not much...
