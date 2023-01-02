ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Here comes the sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure returns to our area following strong storms yesterday. Sunshine takes us through Friday before rain chances return Saturday. TODAY: Sunshine returns with a few high clouds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s. THURSDAY: We begin to feel seasonably cooler with daytime highs...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Weather-Aware Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will need to be weather-aware and keep a close eye on the radar tomorrow. TONIGHT: Warm and windy. Southerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph! Low near 67° with overcast skies. A few isolated showers will develop across the region, and a rumble of thunder is possible, but widespread severe weather is not a concern tonight. Chance of rain: 20%.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Citywide boil water notice in Louisville has been lifted

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sense of relief is flowing through Louisville after a boil water notice is lifted. Freezing temperatures and broken pipes left about 3,500 customers without water after a recent arctic blast. The city and Louisville Water System worked to make the repairs and increase water...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year. One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties. It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City of Columbus comes together working on homelessness

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Homelessness is a problem everywhere, even here in North Mississippi. In Columbus, shelter options for people experiencing homelessness are extremely limited. The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition has been working for years towards a more permanent solution. That is why they are asking for ideas and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Misdemeanor case was dismissed against MHP Trooper Steven Jones

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – The case against a Mississippi Highway Patrolman was dismissed in Tuscaloosa. Early last month, Steven Jones turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa Police Department because of a warrant for third-degree domestic violence, which is a misdemeanor. WCBI learned there was some type of hearing before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

New chief working to restructure ranks at Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry has just taken over the reins of the Columbus Police Department, but he’s already working to restructure its ranks. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Columbus City Council members voted to allow Chief Daughtry the leeway to reorganize the Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Organization’s loading docks have become a donation dumping ground

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Many charitable organizations depend on and even survive on the generosity of others. Unfortunately, one non-profit organization’s loading docks have become a donation dumping ground. There’s a time and a place for everything. And The Salvation Army sees that people want to give, just not at...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City of Tupelo may pay to have Gold Star Monument re-installed correctly

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo will likely pay to have a monument honoring Gold Star Families re-installed at Veteran’s Park. When the marble monument was installed last year, Gold Star Family members said it was installed backward, and even though the city didn’t install the monument, they are being asked to make it right.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Missing teen investigation leads to arrest of man and his mother

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County. 23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trout is also charged with statutory rape.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy