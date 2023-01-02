COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will need to be weather-aware and keep a close eye on the radar tomorrow. TONIGHT: Warm and windy. Southerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph! Low near 67° with overcast skies. A few isolated showers will develop across the region, and a rumble of thunder is possible, but widespread severe weather is not a concern tonight. Chance of rain: 20%.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO