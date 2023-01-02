Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Here comes the sun
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure returns to our area following strong storms yesterday. Sunshine takes us through Friday before rain chances return Saturday. TODAY: Sunshine returns with a few high clouds. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s. THURSDAY: We begin to feel seasonably cooler with daytime highs...
wcbi.com
Weather-Aware Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will need to be weather-aware and keep a close eye on the radar tomorrow. TONIGHT: Warm and windy. Southerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph! Low near 67° with overcast skies. A few isolated showers will develop across the region, and a rumble of thunder is possible, but widespread severe weather is not a concern tonight. Chance of rain: 20%.
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
wcbi.com
Citywide boil water notice in Louisville has been lifted
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sense of relief is flowing through Louisville after a boil water notice is lifted. Freezing temperatures and broken pipes left about 3,500 customers without water after a recent arctic blast. The city and Louisville Water System worked to make the repairs and increase water...
wcbi.com
MDOT shares road construction plans for upcoming year
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – MDOT shared several road construction projects happening throughout the year. One of those included an overlay project on State Route 25 in Itawamba and Monroe Counties. It is a $6.5 million project to overlay the roadway from State Route 6 in Monroe County to Interstate 22...
WTOK-TV
Fatal crash in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16. The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather. One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others...
wtva.com
Charges dismissed against Mississippi trooper
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is back on the job after criminal charges were dismissed against him. The Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested Steven Jones on Dec. 8 on domestic violence and harassment charges. Jones’ attorney Lisa Meggs said Tuscaloosa City Prosecutor Hudson Cheshire dismissed the charges...
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus comes together working on homelessness
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Homelessness is a problem everywhere, even here in North Mississippi. In Columbus, shelter options for people experiencing homelessness are extremely limited. The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition has been working for years towards a more permanent solution. That is why they are asking for ideas and...
wcbi.com
Misdemeanor case was dismissed against MHP Trooper Steven Jones
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WCBI) – The case against a Mississippi Highway Patrolman was dismissed in Tuscaloosa. Early last month, Steven Jones turned himself in at the Tuscaloosa Police Department because of a warrant for third-degree domestic violence, which is a misdemeanor. WCBI learned there was some type of hearing before...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
wcbi.com
New chief working to restructure ranks at Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New Police Chief Joseph Daughtry has just taken over the reins of the Columbus Police Department, but he’s already working to restructure its ranks. At Tuesday night’s meeting, Columbus City Council members voted to allow Chief Daughtry the leeway to reorganize the Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
Organization’s loading docks have become a donation dumping ground
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Many charitable organizations depend on and even survive on the generosity of others. Unfortunately, one non-profit organization’s loading docks have become a donation dumping ground. There’s a time and a place for everything. And The Salvation Army sees that people want to give, just not at...
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
wcbi.com
City of Tupelo may pay to have Gold Star Monument re-installed correctly
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo will likely pay to have a monument honoring Gold Star Families re-installed at Veteran’s Park. When the marble monument was installed last year, Gold Star Family members said it was installed backward, and even though the city didn’t install the monument, they are being asked to make it right.
wcbi.com
Missing teen investigation leads to arrest of man and his mother
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing teenager investigation led to the arrest of a man and his mother in Lowndes County. 23-year-old Elijah Trout and his mother, 52-year-old Roberta Hutchinson, are both charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Trout is also charged with statutory rape.
darkhorsepressnow.com
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
