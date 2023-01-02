ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road. Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and his passenger are injured in an early morning crash. The crash happened at 12:00 am Monday morning at Jackson and Lampton Street near Meyzeek Middle School. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was in his cruiser going north...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Louisville man arrested in Jamestown

A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: La Grange man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HENRY COUNTY, KY

