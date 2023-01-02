Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
Man killed in shooting on Arnoldtown Road identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 42-year-old man who died on Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on Arnoldtown Road. Paul A. Turner died from multiple gunshot wounds at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Turner’s death has been ruled as a homicide. Louisville...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
WLKY.com
Coroner: 24-year-old identified in fatal Shelby Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County coroners have identified the man who was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Monday. They said the victim was 24-year-old Dorion Tisby. The coroner's report says that the shooting happened just before midnight on New Year's Day in the 400 block...
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in shooting that left man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the men wanted in connection with a late December shooting has been arrested. Louisville Metro police took Christopher Gutierez-Medina, 20, of Louisville into custody on December 31. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of assault and wanton endangerment. His arrest report...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Louisville man who died after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 24-year-old man who died at the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood early Monday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dorion Tisby died at 12:53 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at University of Louisville Hospital. Louisville Metro Police said Tisby...
YAHOO!
Louisville police charge 2 suspects in connection with assault outside O'Shea's Irish Pub
Update: Louisville Metro Police charged Matthew Paul Thompson, 35, in August 2020 with complicity to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault causing minor injury. Thompson, of Louisville, has a pretrial conference scheduled for later in January 2023 and a trial currently set to begin in March 2023. Dewitt Laron Thomas, 37,...
LMPD investigating after man dies at hospital after being shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have reported the sixth homicide of the year happened off Arnoldtown Road in south Louisville. LMPD said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road on Tuesday. Arnoldtown Road is near St. Andrews...
Wave 3
Prosecutors: Domestic abuse led to fatal shooting in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - New details have been released from the Jefferson County prosecutor on what led to the deadly shooting in the Madison Precision Products parking lot. According to documents, a child and his mother fled the scene of a fight just before a man died on Dec. 29.
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
Wave 3
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville music artist was identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Jeremiah Buckner, 42, better known by his stage name Ekoe Alexanda was shot and killed on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue Tuesday. Buckner was one of the...
Wave 3
LMPD officer & passenger injured in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department Officer and his passenger are injured in an early morning crash. The crash happened at 12:00 am Monday morning at Jackson and Lampton Street near Meyzeek Middle School. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the officer was in his cruiser going north...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot near Southwestern Parkway, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot near Southwestern Parkway on Monday evening. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Vermont Avenue around 7 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man who was...
wdrb.com
Woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood. An LMPD Spokesperson says the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on West Kentucky Street. Officers found an adult female who had been shot. EMS was called, and the victim...
WLKY.com
Authorities confirm new leads in 2021 Henryville shooting that left woman dead
HENRYVILLE, Ind. — Authorities in Clark County have new information in the case of a southern Indiana woman who was shot in Henryville in 2021. The family says Brittney Boman, 29, was found by her boyfriend, shot in the face, in a wooded area of Henryville. Authorities say it happened on Oct. 2 off Brownstown Road.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 3 shootings that occurred in a matter of hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a deadly start to the new year. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that occurred in a matter of hours. “At this time, it does not appear that any of these cases are related or part of a larger...
LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
wdrb.com
Police identify Indiana man hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County last week. Indiana State Police said in a release that Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana died at the scene on Dec. 29. The accident happened...
lakercountry.com
Louisville man arrested in Jamestown
A Louisville man was arrested by Jamestown Police on Monday. According to jail records, 56-year-old Jeff Hornback was arrested and charged with burglary second degree and failure to appear. Hornback was arrested by Officer Lee Smith with the Jamestown Police Department. He was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
wdrb.com
KSP: La Grange man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
