Catherine Cyran, Emmy-Nominated Filmmaker, Dies at 59
Catherine Cyran, an Emmy-nominated director, producer and writer, died on Dec. 24. She was 59. The filmmaker, known for three installments of the Prince & Me franchise, died in Vancouver, B.C., following a battle with cancer, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver, Amy Schumer and More Sign Writers Guild DEI Pledge for Late Night and Comedy/Variety TV WritersWhispers of a Writers Strike Grow LouderPineapple Street Studios Workers Successfully Unionize After Card Check Before beginning her career in film, the Brooklyn native graduated from Harvard and moved to London for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management...
Katey Sagal’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Talented Children, Including ‘Tell Me Lies’ Star Jackson White
Katey Sagal is an award-winning actress who starred in ‘Married with Children,’ ‘Futurama,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’. She was married to Freddie Beckmeier from 1978 to 1981, Jack White from 1993 to 2000 and in 2004, she married Kurt Sutter. Katey is the proud mother...
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Had the Most Kitty Russell Reason Why She Stopped Dating Men
'Gunsmoke' star Amanda Blake once explained why she stopped dating men for a while, which instantly recalled how Miss Kitty Russell would think.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Stars Reunite for Lifetime Movie 'A Christmas Spark'
Fans of the Old West drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, that ran on CBS for six seasons in the 1990s have a treat to look forward to this winter. The show's main actors, Jane Seymour (who played Dr. Michaela Quinn) and Joe Lando (Byron Sully), have reunited in a brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Spark.
Edie Falco Is 'Staying Away' from Rumors on Why Her 'Humble' TV Son Pete Davidson Really Gets All the Ladies
The actress will star alongside the SNL alum in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis Edie Falco is keeping her comments about costar Pete Davidson strictly SFW. The Sopranos actress, 59, will play Davidson's mom in the new comedy series Bupkis, and the co-hosts of The View were eager to talk about the the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, when Falco stopped by on Friday. Alyssa Farah Griffin kicked off the chat with a series of questions that quickly turned playful: "What's it like to play his mom? Why do you think he's becoming...
'Call Me Kat' Reveals Leslie Jordan's Replacement in First Look at Winter Premiere
It's been two months since beloved actor Leslie Jordan died. At the time of his death, he was starring in Call Me Kat at Phil. As TV Insider noted, the show cast Vicki Lawrence to fill the void left by Jordan. Now, the publication has the first look at Lawrence's character, Phil's mother.
‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Said Rory Changes After College Were ‘Inevitable’
In 2005, Alexis Bledel commented on 'Gilmore Girls' Season 5 after Rory had dropped out of Yale, and defended her character's changes.
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series
NBC has placed a series order for “The Irrational,” the network announced on Tuesday. According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant. Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star. NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with...
‘Emily in Paris’: Mindy’s Music Career Was Written For Ashley Park
Ashley Park is a Tony and Grammy-nominated artist and 'Emily in Paris' creator Darren Star wrote a music career into her character Mindy's storyline.
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year. In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of...
Sadie Sink divulges why she will find Stranger Things’ final season ‘horrible’ and ‘scary’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season. Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again. Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new...
Prince Harry Recounts Extraordinary Physical Attack By Prince William In New Memoir ‘Spare’
Anticipation around Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is growing with The Guardian detailing extracts from the book in which Harry recounts being physically attacked by his brother Prince William. This came after William called Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” Harry says. In the extraordinary account unveiled in the early hours of this morning, which Buckingham Palace has not commented on, Harry says William’s attack resulted in a visible injury to his back after he was pushed to the ground and fell on a dog bowl. According to the Guardian account, William came to Harry’s Nottingham Cottage abode to discuss his relationship...
'WandaVision' Star Debra Jo Rupp Returns for 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos nears, the series is rounding off its cast list. Debra Jo Rupp is the latest to join the Kathryn Hahn-led series, Deadline has reported; she first appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart, one of the townsfolk who was under Wanda’s spell. She was introduced in the first episode as the wife of Vision’s boss and was the starting point of suspicion that nothing is as it seems.
Keira Knightly, Carrie Coon star in upcoming film about Boston Strangler case on Hulu
BOSTON — An upcoming true-crime film starring Oscar nominee Kiera Knightley and Emmy nominee Carrie Coon will retrace the work of two intrepid journalists who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Knightley stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the first journalist to connect the murders....
Slow Burn Romance! Do Janine and Gregory Get Together on ‘Abbott Elementary’?
Will they or won’t they? The slow burn romance between Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary is one of the many reasons millions of viewers tune in to the hit ABC sitcom. Janine, played by actress and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, and Gregory Eddie, played by...
