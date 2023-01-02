Read full article on original website
Related
Sadie Sink divulges why she will find Stranger Things’ final season ‘horrible’ and ‘scary’
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has opened up about why the final season will be “horrible”.The actor has played Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series since its third season. Her character was at the source of the fourth season’s most memorable moment, which saw her saved from the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) thanks to her love of Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill”.The season didn’t end too well for Max, though, who fell into a coma after almost being killed by Vecna once again. Sink, 20, has now revealed that she will be in the new...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Sets Release Date
Netflix has announced the release date of Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special and its first-ever event to stream live globally. Selective Outrage, the comedian’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine, will stream live March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of the announcement, Netflix released both a poster and teaser trailer for the first-of-its-kind stand-up event for the platform. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Says He's "Pissed Off" to Have 'Knives Out' in the TitleReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in Line for $35M and $40M Netflix Paydays in 2023'Treason' Review: Netflix's Derivative...
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
Gizmodo
An Ordinary Schmo Tries to Save the World in Hulu's Koala Man
Watch the rise of a hero from Down Under in Koala Man, which stars creator Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) along with Hugh Jackman in his animated series debut. The series comes from Cusack’s eccentric brain, with Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (both writers on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) executive producing.
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
Evil Dead Rise's First Trailers Warp A Classic Doris Day Song In The Best Way
Spoofing other forms of popular culture frequently adds to the gory and ghoulish fun when it comes to horror comedies. This can be easily achieved by setting the terror and mayhem to songs that are typically sweet and gentle in nature or even uplifting and spirited. Tim Burton fans can likely immediately recall the infamous "Banana Boat (Day-O)" medley in 1988's "Beetlejuice," and how the shenanigans in the scene add a new depth of humorous depravity to the tune. One of the most notable examples of a fright film blending elements of horror and humor is "Evil Dead" by filmmaker Sam Raimi.
NME
Watch the first official trailer for ‘Evil Dead Rise’
The first official trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived – you can watch it above. The upcoming horror is expected to be a stand-alone addition to the iconic horror franchise, unrelated to both the original trilogy and the 2013 reboot. Moving the action out of the woods and...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Reveals Trailer for Dystopian Sci-Fi Film 'JUNG_E'
After unveiling an official teaser last month, Netflix now releases a 2-minute trailer for JUNG_E, Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho‘s upcoming film. Fresh off the success of Netflix’s dark fantasy television series Hellbound, Sang-ho’s JUNG_E ventures from the world of the supernatural to the post-apocalyptic future in which humans are forced to live in man-made shelters due to rising sea levels and resource depletion.
Complex
Grisly ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer Is Not for the Faint of Heart
The trailer for Evil Dead Rise has arrived. The fifth entry in the franchise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who made his directorial debut with 2019’s The Hole in the Ground. It tells the story of Beth (Lily Sullivan), who goes on a road trip to visit her older sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and her three children in Los Angeles, only to fight for their lives after discovering a mysterious book that summons the Deadites, according to Variety.
startattle.com
Spinning Gold (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Jeremy Jordan, Wiz Khalifa
A biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records. Startattle.com – Spinning Gold 2023. Production : Hero Entertainment Group / The Boardwalk Entertainment Group / Blue Rider Pictures / Atlantic Films / Bay Point Media / Capstone Studios. Distributor : Dutch FilmWorks (DFW) / Hero Partners...
theplaylist.net
‘Eric’: Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In New Netflix Series About A Puppeteer Searching For His Son
Over the last several years, we’ve seen more and more A-list actors making the leap to prestige TV, but Benedict Cumberbatch has played in the TV sandbox well before it was the hip thing to do. And now that he’s leading a billion-dollar franchise (“Doctor Strange”) and is no stranger to awards and accolades, it appears Cumberbatch is still making time to show up on your TV screen, with a new project titled “Eric.”
IGN
Evil Dead Rise - Official Red Band Trailer
New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, from writer/director Lee Cronin. Check out the terrifying, gruesome red band trailer for Evil Dead Rise, an upcoming movie starring Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher. Moving the...
Comments / 0