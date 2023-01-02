Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
This super scary Valentine's Day haunt is perfect for a hot dateEvie M.Plant City, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Panthers’ failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks’ job hopes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after […]
Sean Payton Reacts To The Buccaneers Making The Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with their eighth win of the Sunday. Tom Brady could suffer the first losing season of his career as a starter if the Bucs drop an inconsequential Week 18 game. However, they'll still host the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason's first round.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Week 17 breakdown: Buccaneers keep getting vintage Tom Brady; Packers one win from playoffs
Tom Brady put the Bucs on his back to win another NFC South crown. Aaron Rodgers' faith has been rewarded as the Packers are on the postseason cusp.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
Eagles playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18: NFC East, 1st-round bye, home-field advantage in play
Will the Eagles be masters of their domain on Sunday?. Beat the New York Giants, and Philadelphia clinches the NFC East division title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Eagles somehow lose to the Giants, their...
Pewter Report
Week 17 Snap Count Analysis: Bucs vs. Panthers
Each week after every Bucs game, we’ll take a closer look at the snap count distribution for the Tampa Bay offense and defense. We’ll assess what we can learn from who played the most and least from the game. Here is a closer look at which players received...
High School Basketball: Ayden-Grifton rallies past Greene Central
LITTLEFIELD — Trailing 26-16 at halftime, Ayden-Grifton was in desperate need of a spark in Wednesday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference girls’ basketball meeting with Greene Central. The Chargers then used a stout defense in the closing half to outscore the visitors by 20 and secure a 46-36 win. “We always try to pride ourselves on playing four quarters of basketball and in games we play and compete in for...
Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday. He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive...
Yardbarker
'Every man' in Panthers locker room wants Steve Wilks back as HC
After Sunday's season finale against the New Orleans Saints, win or lose, the 2022 season will be over for the Carolina Panthers. Next on the team's agenda will be deciding who will lead the Panthers on the sidelines as head coach. According to defensive lineman Derrick Brown, "every man" in...
Comments / 0