Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
104.1 WIKY
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis
(Reuters) – Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia...
104.1 WIKY
BlackRock defers withdrawals for UK property fund
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. funds giant BlackRock will defer third-quarter redemptions from its 3.5 billion pounds ($4.23 billion) BlackRock UK Property Fund, a source told Reuters, in the latest sign of strain in Britain’s real estate market. Top asset managers, including M&G, Columbia Threadneedle, Schroders and CBRE Investment...
104.1 WIKY
European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows
(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while France’s CAC 40 added...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. judge says Celsius Network owns most customer crypto deposits
(Reuters) – A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that Celsius Network owns most of the cryptocurrency that customers deposited into its online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto lender’s bankruptcy. The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
104.1 WIKY
Western Digital, Japan’s Kioxia restart merger talks – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp and Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp have restarted merger talks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The report added that the structure of a potential deal is fluid and both companies are considering merging into one...
104.1 WIKY
Russian rouble up vs dollar, euro in light trade
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday. At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange. Against the euro, the rouble...
104.1 WIKY
Egypt private sector activity continues to shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) – Activity in Egypt’s non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Every picture Tesla story
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. If the first proper global trading day of 2023 offers any clue on how the following 12 months will unfold, buckle up. The fairly upbeat mood in Asia and Europe was crushed in U.S. hours...
104.1 WIKY
Philippine Dec inflation at 14-year high as food prices jump
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine annual inflation in December accelerated to its fastest pace since 2008, driven by spikes in food and energy prices, the statistics agency said on Thursday. Last month’s inflation figure was slightly below the 8.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll, but within the central bank’s...
104.1 WIKY
CARMAT says its Aeson artificial heart product will form part of French clinical study
PARIS (Reuters) – French healthcare and medical technology company CARMAT said on Wednesday that its Aeson artificial heart product would be implemented within the framework of a clinical study in France known as ‘EFICAS’. “EFICAS is the largest study undertaken by CARMAT at this stage, and I...
104.1 WIKY
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
104.1 WIKY
CIBC ordered to pay $848 million damages to Cerberus, will appeal
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce plans to appeal a New York judge’s order that it pay about $848 million in damages to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, in a contract dispute tied to the 2008 global financial crisis. In a statement on Wednesday, the Toronto-based...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong to allow import of hamsters after year-long COVID ban
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s government will lift a ban on the import of hamsters in mid-January, almost a year after more than 2,000 of the rodents were culled due to a cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to a pet shop in the financial hub at the start of 2022.
104.1 WIKY
China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cabinet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. China will also ensure ample supply of commodities on the market with stable...
104.1 WIKY
Google alleges India antitrust body copied parts of EU order on Android abuse
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Google has told a tribunal in India that the country’s antitrust investigators copied parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android operating system, arguing the decision be quashed, legal papers show. The Competition Commission of...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish services activity expands again in December
MADRID (Reuters) – Activity in the Spanish services sector expanded for the second consecutive month in December, supported by a marginally better demand environment amid slowing inflation, a survey showed on Wednesday. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Spain’s services sector, which accounts for around half of Spanish...
104.1 WIKY
Exxon signals strong Q4 profit to drive annual record
(Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday signaled another strong operational profit in its fourth quarter, pushing it toward a record profit for all of 2022. In a securities filing, the largest U.S. oil producer provided a snapshot of factors affecting results for its final quarter. They signaled slightly weaker profits than in its prior quarter but confirmed 2022 had been Exxon’s best financial year. Official earnings are due on Jan 31.
104.1 WIKY
Tesla sold 55,796 China-made vehicles in December
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc delivered 55,796 China-made electric vehicles in December, according to the data from China Passenger Car Association on Thursday. The number marks a 44% drop from November and is 21% fewer than a year earlier as the U.S. automaker reduced output and cut prices to deal with pressures of rising inventory amid weakening demand.
Comments / 0