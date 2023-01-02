Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
secretmiami.com
35 Restaurants Miamians Say They Would Eat At For The Rest Of Their Lives
In an attempt to narrow down Miamians’ favorite spots around the Magic City, we asked our followers: “If you could only eat at one Miami restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?” Although settling on just one was a challenging task, many provided some really great picks.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Hotels for a Staycation in Miami
Sometimes, you just need to get away. And no matter what part of South Florida you find yourself in, a different landscape or vibe is often within a quick trip. These escapes include beachside resorts with pool paradises, art deco masterpieces, world-class casinos, and luxurious properties. The through-lines of the best staycation spots are dynamic offerings, delicious bites, and an opportunity to chill to the max if desired. And, as a bonus, many offer local or seasonal discounts, so keep a lookout.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
WSVN-TV
Yacht towed back to sea after washing up on Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey boat was briefly left stranded on the sands of a Fort Lauderdale beach. The 50-foot yacht wound up on the beach near Las Olas Boulevard, Monday. Once the vessel was noticed, a crew towed it back to sea. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach
MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war. "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach. They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
Miami New Times
Against the Odds, a Peruvian Steakhouse in Pinecrest Is Bringing All the Diners to Suburbia
Meat lovers in Miami have no doubt dined in steakhouses with all kinds of ethnic inflections: American, Japanese, Italian, French, Argentine, Brazilian, and kosher. This city’s steakhouses reflect the diversity of our communities. But unless you’ve trekked to (or live in) the Village of Pinecrest, you probably haven’t had dinner in a Peruvian steakhouse.
communitynewspapers.com
The Move to Roll Back the People’s Transportation Plan is a Slap in the Face to The People
Benjamin Franklin is widely credited with saying that the only things that are inevitable in life are “death and taxes.” Franklin left out the part that politicians will inevitably muck about with taxes, as well. It’s happening here in Miami-Dade as you read this. Prior to 2002,...
FPL contractor dies after coming in contact with live wire in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A Florida Power & Light contractor died Wednesday afternoon after coming in contact with a power line. The unidentified worker in his 30s was rushed to a hospital as a trauma alert after receiving a powerful electric shock while working on a line.Kshidokahan Burrows, a witness, said "I saw the guy in the truck and he fell down. He was shaking and he caught on fire. He was shaking and I hoped he would be ok. I called 911 and stayed on the scene until the ambulance arrived."Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Coconut Creek Holds Fluffy’s Food Truck Fridays Starting Jan 13
The City of Coconut Creek is excited to announce a brand new monthly event: Fluffy’s Foodie Food Truck Fridays. Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and editor of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide News, Views, and Entertainment for the residents of Parkland.
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
Suspect arrested on charges of carjacking Uber driver at umbrella-point
A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit an Uber driver with an umbrella and carjacked him on South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade leaving 1 hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered overhead, around Southwest 132nd Avenue and 142nd Terrace, Wednesday morning. Police said a fight broke out between two men, which led one to shoot the other. There is no...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Comments / 1