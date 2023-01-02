ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Bonfiglio
2d ago

Yeah don’t worry about anybody else…don’t wear a mask. It’s fake news until someone you know gets it or dies from it.

Frank
2d ago

A prime article to highlight the top of the list of things no one cares about anymore.

Experts say new COVID variant XBB1.5 spreading fast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new COVID variant is emerging in the U.S and here in South Florida. You may be thinking COVID is in the rearview mirror and is no longer a threat. Experts say there's reason for concern with a new variant, called XBB1.5. "I'm...
NEWS: Florida Facing MORE Flight Delays Today

Air travel hasn’t been easy lately. Between weather, staffing issues, and more — we’ve been seeing more delays and cancelations across airports nationwide. Florida has been having a particularly rough go of it lately, and it looks like that isn’t going to change anytime soon. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned Florida flights may not go as planned today — here’s what we know.
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Beds are empty, but waiting list persists for state veteran nursing home care

Staffing levels haven't fully recovered from COVID-19, a Senate Committee was told. Adult daycare for veterans and more community services — as well as admitting more nursing home patients — are on the to-do list for the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), according to a report a Senate committee heard Wednesday.
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
Auto Insurance increases Florida's cost of living

Florida lawmakers returned to Tallahassee before Christmas for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance rates – they’re also forking over large amounts for automobile insurance. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.
Travelers say airport operations back to normal at PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a few weeks of hectic travel at Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), with several delays and cancellations, travelers are finally breathing a sigh of relief. According to the PBIA flight boards, there were no cancellations Tuesday. Travelers tell CBS12 News that their...
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida.

Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Marion county until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
