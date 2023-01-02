Read full article on original website
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
WNCT
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WAND TV
Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says
(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
KTLO
Former state senator files bankruptcy in effort to get out of jail for child support non-payment
Jeremy Hutchinson on Friday, his second day in jail, filed for voluntary bankruptcy and appealed the contempt order that incarcerates him indefinitely to the Arkansas Supreme Court, measures that should get him out of jail within a week at most without having to pay $524,000 in child support arrears for his freedom, his lawyer said Friday.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
swineweb.com
State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules
The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Supreme Court sets February date for arguments on Biden's student debt relief
The justices will hear the two cases on Feb. 28.
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch formed an unlikely alliance with the high court’s three liberal justices on Tuesday in breaking with the majority’s decision to temporarily keep the Title 42 border policy in place. “The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis,” Gorsuch said in his dissent, joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. “Courts…
1470 WMBD
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties; Supreme Court appeal pending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
WCPO
Ohio appeals court upholds block on 'heartbeat' abortion ban; sends case to trial court
CINCINNATI — The block on Ohio's state law that largely bans abortions will stand, according to a Friday appeals court decision. The ruling also sends the case down to lower, trial court to continue. The appeals court decision is upholding a Hamilton County judge's October decision to extend the...
abovethelaw.com
Supreme Court Shadow Docket Is Showing -- Once Again -- Its Contempt For Consistency When It Stands In The Way Of Their Political Goals
The emperor has no clothes — or to be more precise the Supreme Court has no consistency. The latest kick to the gut of the Court’s legitimacy came yesterday via the shadow docket — because of course. In Arizona et al. v. Alejandro Mayorkas et al., the Court held in a 5-4 decision that Title 42, a Trump era public health policy that allowed migrants to be expelled quickly from the country during the COVID-19 crisis, could not be lifted during the appeal of a lower court’s decision to end the policy.
Illinois Supreme Court Appoints First Black Woman Judge in State’s History
A watershed moment in American history has been created after the Illinois Supreme Court has officially appointed its first Black woman as a judge in the 18th judicial circuit in DuPage County. Chantelle Porter is a former A. Traub and Associates family attorney, who was appointed to fill a vacancy...
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
IL Supreme Court halts Pre Trial Fairness Act, preventing no cash bail provision from taking effect
The ruling means no cash bail provisions will be going into effect Jan 1, pending an appeal.
